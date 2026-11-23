Melbourne Storm dummy-half Harry Grant is still exploring his options after being spotted in a rival city with 12 months on his contract.

After meeting with the Gold Coast Titans last week, he received an official offer from the Queensland club and is expected to be paid more than $1 million per season.

Melbourne also officially announced that Craig Bellamy will coach his last season in 2027, leaving uncertainty around the club's stars.

Per Newcastle Herald reports, Grant was spotted at Newcastle Airport on Sunday afternoon after a flight from Brisbane and was seen again on Monday afternoon leaving.

Before talking to the Titans, Grant was linked to the Newcastle Knights, although at the time, it was reported as a player on a target list depending on whether they couldn't keep Bradman Best.

However, Grant has been exploring a lifestyle change after years of living in Melbourne.

It is an interesting move for the Knights if they land the Australian representative, as the club has big contracts on its books, including extensions that kick in at the 2028 season.

With Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga paid over $1 million per season until 2030 and into the new decade, respectively, and the Titans' offer for Grant is more than $1 million per season until 2030, how the Knights would fit him into the salary cap would be intriguing.

The 28-year-old had a player option to activate or decline in order to become a free agent on November 1, leaving his future at the Storm uncertain.

The Titans meeting included Grant meeting with part-owner Matty Johns, coach Josh Hannay, owners Brett and Rebecca Frizelle and other members of the club's ownership group.

Gold Coast pitched him as a 'game-changer' and a deal to lure him from Melbourne.

The Titans have a core spine for the future, with Keano Kini, Jayden Campbell and Zane Harrison on major deals that end in the new decade.

Gold Coast have also worked on creating more cap flexibility to allow AJ Brimson to sign with the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

The Titans initially signed the versatile backline talent to a deal that would conclude in 2031.

If Grant steps into the nine role at the Gold Coast, it would be a major upgrade from Oliver Pascoe, giving the club the best dummy-half in the game as Pascoe is off-contract at the end of the 2027 season.

Although Grant's management or the Knights have not confirmed a meeting over the weekend, a spine of Kalyn Ponga, Fletcher Sharpe, Dylan Brown and Harry Grant would be a huge boost to their premiership chances.

The Knights made the Grand Final and lost by one point to the Sydney Roosters while key players were made unavailable due to suspension or injury, including Phoenix Crossland and Jacob Saifiti.

However, that could see Bradman Best, Fletcher Hunt and Jacob Saifiti leave at the minimum.

Other than the Knights' reported interest, Manly have also been reported to be interested in Grant.

Naturally, Grant will need time to consider offers from the Storm and the Titans, but it is expected that it won't be long.