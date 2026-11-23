The 2027 NRL draw has been revealed, and it can now be confirmed that the Perth Bears have the toughest travel schedule in the competition.

The Bears, if they don't remain in Sydney between their away games (which could yet happen), will spend almost 130 hours in the skies.

That includes a lengthy trip all the way to Auckland in Round 16, while they play eight games in Sydney, one in Canberra and three in the southeast corner of Queensland.

The New Zealand Warriors are again the worst of the other teams, still spending more time in the sky than the four teams heading to Las Vegas, with a trip requiring connections to Townsville and Canberra in Rounds 4 and 23 not helping their cause.

The Storm are the worst of the four Vegas teams, while the Cowboys also have a tough travelling schedule as one might expect.

At the other end of the table, the Penrith Panthers have the easiest travel schedule, facing just five trips out of Sydney, which includes their Round 2 trek to Auckland.

The Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons also have only five trips out of Sydney, while the Parramatta Eels travel four times after Las Vegas and only once after Magic Round in the cruisiest run home in the competition.

The Storm face the toughest run to the finish line in terms of travel, needing to leave Melbourne five times in the final seven weeks.

The Dragons have the easiest start to the year, not leaving Sydney until Magic Round.

Here is the full breakdown for 2027.

* - Includes the game in Las Vegas.

Note: Flight time relates to the scheduled time of a flight by the quickest route possible, including connections where necessary.

Flights were mainly used for interstate travel. They were not used between Sydney and Canberra, Sydney and Newcastle, or in some other regional games.

However, flights were used for other games in and out of Newcastle and Canberra.

It was also assumed that teams would fly home after each away game, whereas sometimes they may hold a training camp if playing multiple away games in the same area back-to-back.