Former NRL centre and back-rower Brett Delaney has been confirmed as an assistant coach for St Helens in the Super League, joining Kevin Walters for the 2027 season.

Delaney brings coaching experience, first becoming a youth coach for the Leeds Rhinos after he retired in 2019.

He also served as an assistant coach under Brian McDermott at Oldham before joining the York Knights in 2022.

The former Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans talent also spent three seasons at Hull KR before joining the Castleford Tigers under Danny McGuire.

He left the club in May last season and will now head to St Helens, with defensive coaching and structure experience.

"For me personally, this is an awesome opportunity. I've played against St.Helens a lot over the years, and I know there's a lot of history and a winning culture. Trophies are important, winning is important, and I want to be part of that," Delaney said in the club's statement.

“I'm also looking forward to working with Kevin. Obviously, Kevvie has come over having just won a World Cup, so what better way to learn? He's an Aussie legend as well, and I've watched him play over the years. He was an awesome player, so to be able to learn from someone with those capabilities is great.

“I want to learn off him and keep growing as a coach. I'm absolutely buzzing for the opportunity.”

Known for his intensity as a player, he spent 2005 to 2009 in the NRL before heading to the Super League in 2010, where he played for the Leeds Rhinos for almost a decade.

While a Rhino, he won four Super League premierships in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017, as well as two Challenge Cups in 2014 and 2015.

In the Super League, St Helens want to make significant changes not only to their coaching staff, but also to their playing roster.

Multiple players have been offered to join different clubs while Walters looks to add new players to his roster, including Tristan Sailor.

NRL players Adam Christensen, Jack Gosiewski, Royce Hunt and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad have recently been linked to the English club.

St Helens have 11 overseas players, and they need to cut the total to the maximum of 10.

Walters is not only a new NRL face to the club; Sean O'Sullivan, Tom Starling and Christian Tuipulotu are heading to St Helens as well.