The Manly Sea Eagles have signed rugby union guru Mick Byrne to join the club's coaching staff for the 2027 season.

Byrne previously worked with the All Blacks, where he helped develop Dan Carter and other All Blacks stars.

Most recently, he was Fiji's national head coach before leaving the role in May.

He has been a free agent since leaving the role, and according to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, football performance director Steve Hansen convinced Byrne to head to Brookvale as a coaching consultant and work with their young talent.

Hansen told SMH he was shocked Rugby Australia did not call Byrne.

“As soon as he finished with Fiji, I would have been on the phone to him [if I was with Rugby Australia],” Hansen told the publication.

After coaching 20 Tests for Fiji, Byrne had a 65 per cent win rate, including a massive upset over Wales and almost beat Australia in July 2025.

Hansen has known Byrne for almost 20 years, and he says that bringing Byrne to Manly is ideal for the new era they're building at the Sea Eagles.

“We've had discussions with Kieran, and we think that skills are a big part of the league game, and Mick's probably the best skills coach out there,” Hansen said.

“He lives in the area, and he's available, so we managed to secure him.

“Mick has such a wonderful understanding over an array of skills ... and the only other guy that I can think of that's anywhere near as close to him is [former All Blacks and England assistant] Andrew Strawbridge from New Zealand that I've seen in my coaching time.

“He's massive, and if you want to play a type of game, you've got to be able to have the skills to play it, and he's just the man to be able to help you do that.”

In September, Manly let go of multiple members of the club's football staff.

Former NRL player Brett Kimmorley, head of football Peter Gentle, head of performance Jon Clark, and coaching development and leadership member Aaron Greaves have left, as Manly hope to improve its staff.

The club has also brought in Brent Kite, a former premiership winner at the club, to be an assistant coach under Kieran Foran.

Kite was previously working in security on the Gold Coast before taking on a new role in Brookvale.

He brings 221 games of experience, having played for the Sea Eagles for most of his career before a two-year stint at the Penrith Panthers to end his career.

Former NRL player David Penna is set to replace Brett Kimmorley as Manly's NSW Cup coach.

Now, Byrne will join the new-look Sea Eagles staff, with Foran as the head coach.

Foran is currently undergoing his first pre-season at the helm after taking over from Anthony Seibold three games into the 2026 season.