Canterbury Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton has confirmed he will see out 2027 with the Belmore-based outfit before moving to Perth.

There had been talk of an early release for Burton to link up with the Bears this year, but that has now been quashed.

As it stands, Burton is contracted for one more year at the Bulldogs, and while it hasn't been confirmed by Perth, it's understood he has signed a four-year deal in the west worth more than a million dollars per year.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, he revealed why he wanted to take the opportunity with the Bears.

“I'm just glad my future is sorted now. I've got another year here at the Dogs and I want to make the most of it," he told the publication.

“This has been home since 2022. We've got a good bunch of blokes here, and I want to go out on a high. I feel like the squad we've got, there's a lot of depth now, and it's exciting seeing the young boys [coming through].

“I'm [training at] centre at the moment, but I'll do anything for this team to make sure I go out on a high. We had discussions about [leaving early], but they were happy to have me here next year.

“It's a good opportunity to get over there and play half.

“Mal said it would be a bold move to come over, it's a big decision, and also a life decision. I have two young kids – I have to look after them, and it's a great opportunity for me and the family to go over there.

“It's going to take time, it's a new franchise, the boys are getting to know each other, but it will click over time.

“Toby is a good mate of mine, and it helps I've got a few mates over there. But my main focus is next season and leaving on a high.”

At the crux of the issue for Burton is playing in the halves, which he is unlikely to do in 2027 at the Bulldogs.

His current club were apparently keen to retain him beyond 2027, but only as a centre, and on centre money - although that in itself is starting to get right up there for elite players, with reports out on Wednesday that clubs are weighing up seven-figure bids for Herbie Farnworth.

Burton had options to stay in Sydney, with it being revealed the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels were interested in his signature.

The Dragons link raised eyebrows given they have signed Kodi Nikorima to play at five-eighth, although they could use more in the outside backs, which they hope to do by signing Jack Bostock.

Parramatta, who will lose Jarome Luai after a one-year stint at the end of 2027, will be on the lookout for a long-term five-eighth.

Burton though, took the punt on Perth, and the added money, with the five-eighth and centre set to link back up with Toby Sexton.

Sexton has been signed as the inaugural halfback for Perth, with the former Bulldogs duo looking to take Perth back to the top of the table, as they did for Canterbury in the first half of 2025 before Sexton was dropped, and Lachlan Galvin was brought in to Cameron Ciraldo's side.