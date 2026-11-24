On Monday, it was reported that Matt Burton has signed with the Perth Bears ahead of the 2028 season on a three-year deal with a player option for an additional two seasons.

Burton has 12 months remaining on his contract and was deciding between staying at the Canterbury Bulldogs and heading to Western Australia.

This created speculation about Sam Walker's future.

The Roosters made it clear when he denied their offer that if Walker wanted to leave ahead of the 2027 season, he could.

It would be difficult to move big salary contracts given that almost every team's roster is almost finalised and there is almost no money to spend for the 2027 season.

Additionally, the Perth Bears are keen for Burton to join them in their inaugural season in 2027, which raises the question of whether the Bulldogs would release him ahead of his 2028 deal.

“This is a pretty unfamiliar set of circumstances. It's not like the Dogs, in a transfer situation, can say to the Bears, ‘hey, give us a player'. They're starting up a new franchise,” reporter Dave Riccio said on Triple M.

“The Dogs would need a significant player for their outside backs on the open market, a domino effect you could call it, for it to happen.”

With Sam Walker's future uncertain, despite links to the PNG Chiefs and South Sydney Rabbitohs, as well as Jamal Fogarty, who has been linked to being released by Manly, were thrown up as potential options for the Bulldogs if they can create cap flexibility to fit him in.

“People have suggested it. I don't know. As far as I'm aware, the Dogs aren't that keen on Sam Walker right now,” Read said.

“Jamal Fogarty, maybe though. What about Jamal Fogarty?”

“No, I can't see that happening,” Riccio replied.

“They need depth in their outside backs. Burton's leaving as a centre. So I think they would need an answer in their backs.”

Manly are trying to sell Jamal Fogarty, who has two years remaining on his contract, and the Wests Tigers are interested.

Recent reports have indicated a potential swap between the two clubs, with Latu Fainu as an option, which would see the five-eighth reunite with his first club.

Fainu's management have told clubs the five-eighth is available on loan for the 2027 season as the Tigers hope to bring him back on a two-year extension.

The Tigers could potentially agree on an extension first before sending him on loan.

At this stage, however, Walker and Burton are to remain at their current clubs for the 2027 season before they head to their new teams, after Nick Politis and the Roosters have made it clear to Walker that they want him to remain in Bondi for the final year of his deal as the club hopes to compete for a back-to-back premiership.