The Melbourne Storm has had another player attract interest from rival clubs, with Xavier Coates now no guarantee of remaining in the Victorian capital.

Coates spent the entirety of the 2026 season out injured, but is expected to reclaim his starting wing spot for Melbourne in 2027.

At his best, Coates makes all the representative teams he is eligible for, and brings uncoachable attributes in his height, leaping ability and pace.

It makes him a valuable commodity in a modern game that benefits high-flying wingers more and more.

When he originally re-signed with the Storm through to the end of 2027, it was seen as the perfect chance for him to link up with the PNG Chiefs, and while that is now unlikely given that club have signed Brian To'o and Alex Johnston to play on the wings, Coates is still a chance of leaving Melbourne.

Journalist Brent Read told Triple M Radio that "there are clubs circling" when it comes to Coates.

Melbourne are understood to have an offer on the table for Coates, and talks have been ongoing for the last couple of weeks despite the fact they haven't seen him play in the top grade for over 12 months.

It's understood the club are prioritising he, Harry Grant and Stefano Utoikamanu, although with the latter two also receiving big-money offers, there is a world where the Victorian club retains none of them, with Cameron Munster's future also very much up in the air.

Munster has toured clubs in Sydney, while Grant has received a seven-figure offer from the Gold Coast Titans, and Utoikamanu has been linked to the Sydney Roosters.

The Storm have signed Hayden Watson as the future of their halves through to 2032, but that doesn't help fill the other positions for the Storm, including on the wing where Coates would vacate if he departs.