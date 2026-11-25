Rising Manly Sea Eagles talent Onitoni Large will miss a huge portion of the 2027 NRL season after the club confirmed the teenage half suffered a knee injury in training.

Large made his NRL debut in Round 26 this year, coming off the bench and playing in the halves for the remaining 20 minutes against the Dragons, impressing plenty as he looked to push for more game-time.

Now, he is expected to be out of action for most of next season after the club described his knee injury as "serious" on Wednesday afternoon, but the club is hopeful of a return in the back hald of the season after confirming an ACL issue.

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It comes after plenty of reports suggested Manly are keen to shop Luke Brooks and Jamal Fogarty in recent weeks, with plans almost certainly set to change after Large's injury concern.

The halves are one position the Sea Eagles are currently stacked in, with Fogarty and Brooks expected to start 2027 together, while also having Joey Walsh, Clayton Faulalo and Large in the ranks.

Head coach Kieran Foran was disappointed with the injury news, but knows he will bounce back stronger following surgery.

“I'm shattered for ‘Ontz', we all are”, Foran said in a Manly statement.

“He's been killing it in the first few weeks in pre-season. He was fit and firing and really determined to build on last season.

"He's got a terrific attitude, and I know he'll throw everything into his rehab when that begins after his surgery.

“He'll have some of the best in the business around him in terms of rehab staff who are specialists with this type of injury.”

Large's teammate Caleb Navale made a miraculous recovery in six months from an ACL injury.

Navale ruptured his ACL in training in February this year, then returned to NRL level in August, with Manly no doubt hoping to replicate the same magic.

A six-month window could put him back into return calculations in June or July in a hopeful mid-season boost.

Onitoni and his younger brother Ashton recently re-signed last month until the end of 2029 and both look to be long-term spine players in the NRL side in years to come.

The brotherly duo were both selected to play for the Under-19s NSW Blues in 2026, with Onitoni starting as the five-eighth and Ashton taking place as an unused squad member.

The Sea Eagles will kick off their 2027 NRL season on Australia's West Coast when they face the Perth Bears to reignite their fierce rivalry stemming from the North Sydney franchise.