The Brisbane Broncos have joined the race for off-contract Dolphins star centre Herbie Farnworth.

For some time now, it has been tipped that the race for Farnworth's signature would be a two-horse race between the Sydney Roosters and Dolphins.

The Dolphins are desperate to retain Farnworth, but are likely to lose at least one, if not both, of him and Jack Bostock, who is also off-contract and wants to return to Sydney.

Whether the loss of Bostock, and the other recent loss of Thomas Flegler, who has joined the North Queensland Cowboys for 2028 and beyond, allows the Dolphins to throw enough money at Farnworth remains to be seen, but it's almost certain the Englishman will become the sport's first seven-figure centre at the start of 2028 one way or another.

The Broncos themselves were expected to have salary cap pressures, but they will be eased enormously if Xavier Willison and Deine Mariner both elect to sign with the PNG Chiefs for 2028 after touring Port Moresby this week.

Willison had seven figures reserved by the Broncos, given they saw him as the replacement for Payne Haas, while Mariner was also going to take up some salary cap space.

The Broncos, though, are now prepared to lose both players, and if Willison goes, News Corp are reporting a reshuffling of the salary cap and club priorities will see Farnworth offered $1.1 million per season with ratchet clauses for the future.

The deal could well be too good for Farnworth to refuse if he decides staying in the southeast corner of Queensland is the best move for his career.

The English centre is rated as the best in his position in the sport, and the move would be one which sees him and another representative centre in Kotoni Staggs link up across the park in what is one of the most important positions in the game.

The Roosters have enormous cash to splash on the open market, and more now that Sam Walker's departure at the end of 2027 has been locked in, with the tri-colours also chasing Stefano Utoikamanu from the Melbourne Storm among other options around the competition.

The flow-on impact of the Broncos chasing Farnworth could also hit the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Red V, who have undertaken one of the game's more aggressive rebuilds this off-season, are looking to add Jack Bostock to their roster for 2028, but it has emerged that the Sydney Roosters are interested in him as well.

If the Roosters lose out on Farnworth, they could well redistribute the cash to Bostock, blowing the Dragons' offer out of the water.