Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker has made his call about whether he will play for the club in 2027 after chaotic contract talks.

After months of negotiations, the Roosters released a statement in October confirming Walker would not be at the club after 2027.

That came as a shock after both parties seemed to be agreeing on terms for a new contract.

However, reports indicated Walker asked for more money and time to decide on his future at the club.

Initially, the Roosters had told Walker that if he could get a team to take on his 2027 deal, he was free to walk after just winning a premiership with the club.

Now, he has been linked with PNG Chiefs and the South Sydney Rabbitohs for a deal starting in 2028.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Walker has confirmed he wants to play out his contract for the Roosters with no possibility of an extension to remain at Bondi.

Walker is on track to play in the World Club Challenge against Wakefield Trinity in February 2027.

He also wants to try to win back-to-back premierships, which the Roosters last achieved in 2018 and 2019.

The initial angst between the two parties has mellowed, as the 24-year-old halfback has told his teammates he's staying with the Roosters next season.

Walker's teammates have made it clear to him that the focus is on another premiership, as the Roosters have a premiership-contending roster again.

He has talked about the World Club Challenge during their trip to Compton.

Trent Robinson once again played a role in calming down the storm within the Roosters' four walls, which will allow Walker to stay.

He did the same for his halfback as he did for Victor Radley when Nick Politis was about to tear up the contract after his off-field drug situation.

There is disappointment about the negotiations, as both sides felt like Walker could have been a one-club player.

The Roosters plan to pair Hugo Savala in the halves with Walker for 2027 after Daly Cherry-Evans helped the side win a premiership and will now play for Hull FC in the Super League.

Toby Rodwell is expected to keep developing for another season before being allowed to become the club's long-term halfback in 2028.

Whether the Bulldogs will target Walker remains uncertain at this stage, particularly after losing Matt Burton to the Perth Bears.

With Walker expected to earn between $1.3 million and $1.7 million, the QLD Maroons and Kangaroos representative will have plenty of interest on the open market.