Manly Sea Eagles halfback Jamal Fogarty has decided where his future lies after reports surfaced that the club wanted to release the veteran playmaker.

Reports have recently surfaced that the club wants to release players on massive contracts to create salary cap flexibility.

Fogarty, along with Luke Brooks and Ethan Bullemor, have been Manly's candidates to find new clubs.

According to Fox Sports, Fogarty wants to play out his contract at the Northern Beaches after reports surfaced of a swap with the Tigers for Latu Fainu.

Fogarty is currently contracted until the end of the 2028 season, and his camp has made it clear he wants to stay at Manly under Kieran Foran.

The veteran halfback has been at training since last week and wants to honour his contract.

Their salary cap is tight with several big deals on their books, and they have been eager to offload players to create flexibility for the future.

Manly are still interested in reuniting with Latu Fainu and have expressed their interest in bringing him back.

Latu signed a four-year deal worth $500,000 per season with the Tigers starting in 2024 and is in the final year of that deal, and Fogarty is on $650,000 per season on his Manly contract.

Negotiations between Latu and the Tigers have paused, despite his brothers Samuela and Sione already committing to the club on multi-year deals that end at the end of the 2029 season.

The Tigers have been looking to add more experience after reports indicated a potential player swap, with the Tigers receiving Josh Addo-Carr from the Eels in exchange for Heamasi Makasini.

Talks about that swap have broken down.

Manly are in a difficult period, as their offer to keep Tom Trbojevic was denied.

The club offered him two years, $1.65 million, which would keep him at Manly until the end of the 2029 season.

That would be $825,000 per season for the 30-year-old as the decade ends.

Trbojevic and his agent, Paul Sutton, met with the club as Caleb Navale's future at Manly is set to conclude after the 2027 season, when he will likely head to the PNG Chiefs.

Manly's new offer for Trbojevic does not include ratchet clauses, which have become standard in contract talks, and no salary cap number has been confirmed for the 2028 season and beyond.

In the past, Trbojevic was keen to take a pay cut to stay at the Sea Eagles, believing he did not deserve the money because of his injuries.

Foran wants to retain their star, Tom Trbojevic, along with other key players.

All three Trbojevic brothers, Ben, Jake and Tom, as well as Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and Joey Walsh have been made untouchable and the only prioritised to stay at the club.