The South Sydney Rabbitohs sent yet another shockwave through the NRL landscape this week with the revelation that Jye Gray is being shopped to rival clubs.

The fullback was the walk-up starter in the number one jumper for the Rabbitohs at the start of 2026, having been re-signed by the club at the end of 2025, when he wound up receiving a major pay bump in the face of interest from not only rival clubs, but the now postponed and likely defunct R360 competition.

His time as the Rabbitohs custodian, though, was cut short during 2026.

Originally, there were theories about a shoulder injury, but Matt Dufty's run metres became impossible to ignore, and Wayne Bennett rode the wave all the way to the finals, where South Sydney's journey was cut short in a Week 1 elimination final against eventual grand finalists the Newcastle Knights.

Where Dufty excelled in run metres, he failed in defence, and the argument for Gray to play was a strong one - but it's now at the point where reports suggest he is being shopped as the Rabbitohs try to make room for their established stars and the potential arrival of Sam Walker.

There shouldn't be a shortage of clubs wanting to sign Gray, whether that be at fullback or to play as a five-eighth.

Here are the seven.