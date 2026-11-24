The South Sydney Rabbitohs sent yet another shockwave through the NRL landscape this week with the revelation that Jye Gray is being shopped to rival clubs.
The fullback was the walk-up starter in the number one jumper for the Rabbitohs at the start of 2026, having been re-signed by the club at the end of 2025, when he wound up receiving a major pay bump in the face of interest from not only rival clubs, but the now postponed and likely defunct R360 competition.
His time as the Rabbitohs custodian, though, was cut short during 2026.
Originally, there were theories about a shoulder injury, but Matt Dufty's run metres became impossible to ignore, and Wayne Bennett rode the wave all the way to the finals, where South Sydney's journey was cut short in a Week 1 elimination final against eventual grand finalists the Newcastle Knights.
Where Dufty excelled in run metres, he failed in defence, and the argument for Gray to play was a strong one - but it's now at the point where reports suggest he is being shopped as the Rabbitohs try to make room for their established stars and the potential arrival of Sam Walker.
There shouldn't be a shortage of clubs wanting to sign Gray, whether that be at fullback or to play as a five-eighth.
Here are the seven.
7. Manly Sea Eagles
The Sea Eagles have a tight salary cap, but if Gray moves on at the end of 2027, they should have a lot more money available.
They are currently working through whether the likes of Jamal Fogarty, Luke Brooks and Jake Simpkin will depart the club.
Tom Trbojevic has also, per reports, knocked back their latest offer.
The fact either of the two senior Trbojevic brothers is a chance at being a Manly player in 2028 is somewhat crazy business from the club.
They need a reset.
Lehi Hopoate is seemingly the future fullback, but the jury is still out given his performances at the World Cup, while the halves are also a question mark given Brooks and Fogarty's futures are up in the air.
Making a play for Gray makes sense if they can make the numbers work.