Rugby league greats Peter Sterling and Paul 'Fatty' Vautin have been confirmed to coach New South Wales and Queensland in the Rebel League Legends Game.

The charity game is intended to raise awareness and funds for the national crisis support and suicide prevention service.

Rugby league has done a Charity Match before, with the last one taking place in 2011.

It was a State of Origin concept, with former players facing each other to raise money for the Queensland flood relief effort.

State of Origin will once again be at the forefront of the match in 2017, with former rugby league players set to return to the field.

The duo, who spent years playing against each other and over a decade together on The Footy Show, will now face each other again.

Sterling will coach NSW Blues, where he played 13 State of Origin matches for the NSW Blues between 1981 and 1988.

Vautin will coach the QLD Maroons, where he played 22 State of Origin matches between 1982 and 1990.

Sports Entertainment Network announced on Tuesday that the two decorated players will coach either state in the charity game.

Peter Sterling joined via a live cross, and Paul Vautin recorded a video message.

Sports Entertainment Group CEO Craig Hutchison spoke about what it means to have 'Sterlo' and 'Fatty' for this event.

"Fatty and Sterlo are absolute legends of rugby league, both for what they achieved on the field and the incredible entertainment they've given fans over so many years," Hutchison said.

"They've been one of the game's great combinations for decades, so to have them coaching against each other adds another fantastic dimension to what promises to be a special occasion.

"Most importantly, we're bringing the rugby league community together to support Lifeline and the vital work it does for Australians every day."

The Rebel League Legends game is managed by Sports Entertainment Group.

They hope to create a strong community and raise significant funds, as the Four'N Twenty Legends Game for Prostate Cancer did, particularly when the event was revived in 2025.

The event takes place on Sunday, February 21, at CommBank Stadium, and the game will be televised on Channel 7.