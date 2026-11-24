Moses Leota will not drag his contract decision out into the new season.

In what will come as welcome news to both the Penrith Panthers and the clubs holding salary cap space to chase him, the prop is set to make a contract call in the coming weeks.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports it's good news for the Panthers, with the club set to retain the four-time premiership-winning prop on a deal that will put an $880,000 per season dent in the salary cap.

It's understood the parties will agree to a three-year deal later this week that keeps Leota at the foot of the mountains through to the end of 2030.

Leota has been in the sights of rival clubs for much of the year, with the prop looking to maximise his financial return on what could be the final contract of his career before he hangs up his boots.

The Panthers afforded him the opportunity to look around well before November 1, when it was reported as many as eight clubs were interested in his signature.

It's understood deals were on the table, and have been again since November 1, but the prop was keen to remain at the Panthers if he at all could, while not putting himself out on the money front.

It was believed Penrith wouldn't be able to offer Leota a sizeable deal if Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary and Liam Martin re-signed.

Yeo is understood to have agreed to terms on a new deal, while Cleary is close to signing.

Martin's future is the most unclear of the trio, with the second-rower set to tour the Canberra Raiders in the near future, while Zero Tackle were also able to reveal a few weeks ago that the Cronulla Sharks have prepared an offer to secure his services as they wrestle with the potential departures of Briton Nikora and Teig Wilton - the latter of which they don't want to lose.

Regardless of the state of Martin's contract, it's believed Leota will now jump up the timeline and re-sign with the Panthers, with his agent Gavin Orr telling The Herald that Leota has always wanted to be a one-club player.

“Moses has got a lot to think about, but becoming a one-club player is something that will play heavily in his decision-making when it comes to his long-term future,” said Leota's manager Gavin Orr.

“Hopefully, we will know this week.”