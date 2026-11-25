The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs have been revealed as the two Sydney clubs interested in Cameron Munster.

The Melbourne Storm five-eighth this week rejected the latest offer put to him by his current club as they scramble to secure their off-contract list of stars.

Munster, who will look after himself rather than show loyalty in what could be the final contract of his career, has been negotiating with clubs since November 1, and was also afforded a brief period of time ahead of November 1 to speak to the PNG Chiefs.

While any move to the Chiefs is now likely off the table, Munster has admitted he is open to the idea of a move to Sydney, and it was suggested he would begin touring clubs this week after rejecting a revised offer from the Storm.

It's understood the increased terms - up on their first offer of around $750,000 per year that would have represented an approximately $250,000 per season pay cut - were still not up to scratch for Munster, although he hasn't ruled out remaining in Melbourne yet.

Fox Sports are reporting that Munster has toured the Canterbury Bulldogs this week, and will do the same at the South Sydney Rabbitohs next week as he spends time between the World Cup and return of pre-season away from the training track in the Victorian capital.

The Bulldogs are believed to be keen on signing Munster, and with good reason as they battle an attack that lacked point-scoring ability in 2026.

Lachlan Galvin, whether at five-eighth or halfback, will continue to start, while the club want to move Stephen Crichton back out to the centres and will lose Matt Burton to Perth at the end of 2027.

The jury is still out on Mitchell Woods as a potential future halfback given his injury issues, while Alex Conti is also still unproven.

South Sydney, on the other hand, will likely see Cody Walker retire at the end of 2027 and could slot Munster straight in as a replacement.

It's understood Perth were also interested in Munster until they signed Burton from the Bulldogs.

As it stands, Melbourne have priorities outside of Munster in the contract space, with the club in grave danger of losing Harry Grant as he fields seven-figure offers, led by that from the Gold Coast Titans, while the Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm are also understood to be interested.

Xavier Coates is also off-contract and attracting interest, while the Sydney Roosters are expected to blow the Melbourne Storm off the negotiating table in a bid to secure prop Stefano Utoikamanu.