The Canberra Raiders are set to launch a quartet of contract extension offers after receiving clarity over the future of their salary cap with Hudson Young's departure locked in.

Young had been in negotiations with the Raiders for months, but a deadline leading into November 1 that failed to be met saw the Green Machine take his deal off the table.

Young, who has since toured Port Moresby and signed with the NRL expansion club that will be based there, is still likely - although not a guarantee - to see out 2027 in the nation's capital.

Young's departure gave the Raiders clarity around more than a million dollars in their 2028 salary cap, though, and The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting they have wasted no time kicking off the next steps.

It's understood that while the club will still reserve money for Liam Martin, who they view as the replacement for Young, they are now set to make offers to forwards Zac Hosking, Matty Nicholson and Noah Martin, as well as gun centre Simi Sasagi to remain with the club beyond the end of 2027.

Sasagi was the breakout player of 2026 in the nation's capital, starting the year as a fill-in across multiple positions, and ending it as the starting centre who was one of the best in the competition.

Of the quartet, it's likely he will have the biggest increase in wage, with the Raiders willing to move on Sebastian Kris as a result of his form breakout.

Nicholson will have an elevated role in 2027 given the departures of Josh Papalii, Morgan Smithies and Corey Horsburgh out of the club's engine room, while Noah Martin will also likely have an increase in wage after his start to 2026 prior to a double ankle injury.

Hosking, an experienced campaigner who joined the club from Penrith in recent years, will also have an increased role in 2027, likely more in the middle than on the edge where he has played previously.

All four players are able to negotiate given it's now past November 1, but there has been no indication any are weighing up leaving as the Raiders look to get their house in order.

Liam Martin's potential signature is likely some weeks down the road, whether that be with Canberra, Penrith, or another club like the Cronulla Sharks, who Zero Tackle understand are interested.

He has admitted he is interested in a move to Canberra given he grew up in Temora, but he is yet to tour club facilities.

Penrith are set to retain Moses Leota, as well as Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo, casting plenty of doubt over the future of their current NSW second-rower.