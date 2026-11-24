The PNG Chiefs have confirmed AJ Brimson will join as the tenth player for 2028, with his Gold Coast Titans departure locked in.

Brimson has been looking for a way out of the Titans for some time, with the club unable to secure him as the number one jumper.

With Keano Kini taking over there, and Jayden Campbell preferred as the first-choice five-eighth, Brimson has been shuffled out to the centres on a majority of occasions.

While he indicated he would do what was best for the team, he was given permission to leave the club a number of months ago.

Negotiations with the Chiefs and other clubs have been ongoing since then, with money and where he will play in 2027 believed to be the holdups.

At the moment, no club has claimed his signature officially for 2027, with Brimson still expected to remain on the Gold Coast for another 12 months before making the move north to Port Moresby, where he will join a growing list that has plenty of talent.

Both Joseph Manu and Zac Lomax would have been in the mix to play at fullback had the Chiefs not made another elite signing, but with Brimson joining the club, it's now almost certain that the duo of rugby union players returning to the 13-man game will be in the three-quarters, while Brian To'o and Alex Johnston remain on the wings.

Michael Chammas, the club's head of football, said Brimson's best was still ahead of him.

“It's clear that AJ is an explosive athlete with terrific game awareness, and we firmly believe that his best football is still ahead of him,” he said.

“He has achieved great success at club, state and international level already in his career, and we have no doubt that his attacking strengths and ability to read a game will add further x-factor to our team moving forward.”

Brimson has played more than 150 NRL games, and has represented England and Queensland throughout a career that has often seen him be the shining light in a struggling Gold Coast outfit.

Head coach Willie Peters said the club were expecting Brimson to be a game-breaker.

“AJ is an outstanding player who brings a great level of experience,” Peters said.

“He has a genuine ability to break a game open, along with excellent support play and will be a key player for us in the way which we're wanting to attack the game.

“AJ will be a great addition to our team, and we look forward to seeing him achieve tremendous success in a PNG Chiefs jersey.”