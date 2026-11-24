Brisbane Broncos have a favourite for an Adam Reynolds replacement for the 2027 season.

The Broncos are looking to return to the finals after finishing 14th this past season, with 2025 being their premiership-winning season.

In 2027, the club will not have Payne Haas and Adam Reynolds, who have left.

Payne Haas went to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, while Reynolds confirmed his retirement.

Since making his decision, the newly-former Broncos halfback will now be a halves coach at Red Hill.

According to The Courier Mail, Maguire has made Ben Hunt his first-choice halfback for the 2027 season, training in the first-choice side during a game simulation session on Tuesday.

Tom Duffy and new recruit Jonah Pezet, who signed a three-year deal through a unique free agency loophole, were with the reserves.

Ben Hunt was a crucial piece for their 2025 premiership success, playing both five-eighth and halfback in the finals.

With 373 games of experience, including State of Origin and Test honours, Maguire told Hunt that he will train in the halves.

It is understood Hunt won't train much at dummy-half.

The hooker position is the Broncos' most coveted position, with Billy Walters, Cory Paix, Blake Mozer, Cameron Bukowski and Ben Hunt available.

Hunt spoke to the media and once again declared he wants to wear the Broncos' number 7 jersey.

“Definitely, I've always said I want to play seven,” he said.

“I'll put my head down, work hard and put myself in the best position I can to be in there.

“Madge (Maguire) wants me around the halves and working in that area. Wrestling with the backs is a bit nicer than wrestling with the forwards, so I'll try and stay there as long as I can.

“(Pezet and Duffy) are both very good young talents and the club's brought them in for a reason.

“I've enjoyed working with them so far. There's a good little battle going on, and we've all got different strengths.

“It's going to be up to the coach and staff which way they want to go. We've just got to stay fit and keep training well.”

Since his debut, Hunt has been a halfback and was the halfback when the club made the Grand Final in 2015, with the famous knock-on from the kick-off in Golden Point.

Three years later, he signed with the St George Illawarra Dragons, making the halfback position his as the club made the finals that season.

After the Dragons failed to make the finals after 2018, Hunt's time at the club ended at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

He requested a release from the Red V and decided to return to where his career began.

Hunt is the most-capped Broncos halfback since Allan Langer, and the 36-year-old is used to the criticism he receives.

The halfback wants to show he still has plenty in the tank despite his age and body after injuries.

“I've copped enough over the years not to really think about it,” Hunt stated about criticism.

“It's the people inside this building, the people I trust, that matter to me. What they think means a lot to me.

“Whatever happens on the outside, mate, it's all just white noise now.

“I missed six-odd weeks (with the knee injury), and it slowed me up a bit in the middle part of the year.

“I was probably a bit slow coming out of that, which was disappointing. But injuries happen, and they shouldn't be an excuse. I've got to get my body right and get back out there.”

Despite being in the NRL for almost two decades, he is still not sure whether he will finish up at the end of the 2027 season.

“I'm not going to call it yet,” he said.

“I'm pretty sure it will be, but I definitely won't put a full stop on it just yet.

“I'm still enjoying myself. As hard as pre-season is, I'm still enjoying coming in every day and going to work. I want to go out and prove that I can still do it.

“I love the game. The game's been excellent to me. It's given me everything I've got, and as long as I can keep giving back to it and keep contributing then I want to do it.

“I love this club, and I love going out every day and still trying to get better.

“As long as I can keep going, I'll want to keep going.”