The 2027 NRL draw has been released, and fans can start to plan their travel, their annual leave, and when they won't be around for events organised by those in their life who don't understand the importance of rugby league.

From the historic arrival of the Perth Bears to the biggest Magic Round yet and a State of Origin clash across the Tasman, there has arguably never been a better season to follow the footy away from home.

And with Virgin Australia's Black Friday offer landing just in time for the release of the draw, there's even more reason to get those footy trips locked in early.

Footy fans can stretch out for less this Black Friday, with up to 30% off Virgin Australia's Economy X seats on selected flights until 1 December 2026.*

With the draw out and studied, here are ten footy trips worth jumping on a plane for in 2027.

Round 1, Perth Bears vs Manly Sea Eagles at Optus Stadium, Perth - Sunday, March 7

The Perth Bears begin their NRL existence with a home game in Perth at Optus Stadium, and will take on the Manly Sea Eagles in a game that is being billed as a major rivalry clash, given the obvious link between Manly and North Sydney.

The trip across the country will also be the first of the year for any side, in what is a big leap for the competition - plenty will do it throughout the year.

It's an opportunity for fans to experience something different, and to see the NRL's newest team in action.

For fans making the trip across from the east coast, a little extra legroom on the flight certainly wouldn't go astray. Virgin Australia's Economy X offers up to 40% more legroom compared to standard Economy, making those longer footy trips a little more comfortable.

No time like Round 1 to do it.

Round 4, Penrith Panthers vs The Dolphins at Helloworld Stadium, Penrith - Friday, March 26

The Penrith Panthers will open their brand new stadium in Round 4 following the opening three weeks on the road against the Dolphins.

The trip out to the west of Sydney is one that most footy fans will be familiar with, and one Dolphins fans might want to get around in what will be a hostile environment.

This promises to be a belter of a game too - both teams were excellent in 2026, and while they were the preliminary final departures, both will expect more in 2027.

Round 7, Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane - Thursday, April 15

Fast-forwarding to Round 7, the Sydney Roosters will by now have a bit of an idea how their key off-season departures have impacted things.

A trip to Brisbane against a Broncos side expecting plenty of improvement will be a critical test for both clubs.

A Thursday night in Brisbane against one of the biggest teams in the competition should bring an atmosphere worth travelling for too.

Round 7, The Dolphins vs Canterbury Bulldogs at TIO Stadium, Darwin - Friday, April 16

The NRL continues its Darwin experiment with a game that will pit last year's preliminary finalists against a Bulldogs side out for improvement after a disastrous 2026. There should be plenty of good footy on display in a place rugby league fans seldom have the chance to visit.

Worth the trip.

Round 8, New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks at Eden Park, Auckland - Sunday, April 25

Anzac Day is one of the biggest, and most important, on the calendar this side of the world, and the Warriors will host the Sharks at Eden Park this year.

Both teams will want the two points on a day that is not just about rugby league, and for the players involved, a chance to spend the sacred day in Auckland is one that can't be missed.

Round 11, Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane - Thursday, May 13 to Sunday, May 16

The biggest party on the NRL calendar, this time, with nine games.

It speaks for itself. A four-day party, every team involved, and the ultimate pilgrimage for rugby league fans.

The Panthers and Broncos kick it off, the Roosters play the Dolphins on Friday, and the Sharks play the Storm on Saturday, while the Warriors and Dragons could put on a game to be seen on Sunday.

Four days of footy means a few changes of clothes, a couple of jerseys and, inevitably, some new footy merchandise to bring home.

Virgin Australia's Economy X includes a 14kg carry-on allowance (across two small bags, plus a personal item, with no single bag exceeding 8kg), preferred overhead locker space and priority boarding - handy perks for a long weekend of rugby league in Brisbane.

State of Origin Game 2, Eden Park, Auckland - Wednesday, June 16

The NRL have taken some big, bold, courageous steps in recent times, but sending a State of Origin match to Auckland is right up there.

They have made it worth it for fans too.

Origin on the Wednesday night is preceded by the Dragons and Warriors at Eden Park on the Sunday prior, and followed by the NRL's longest flight as the Bears travel to Mt Smart Stadium the Saturday after.

Round 16, South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos at Accor Stadium, Homebush - Sunday, June 20

Payne Haas is arguably the biggest off-season signing for any club heading into 2027, and Brisbane Broncos fans will get a chance to make a trip to Sydney to see him against his old club in Round 16.

It comes not long after Origin 2, so there is a risk involved there, but it's hard to see Haas sitting out of this one.

Round 21, Manly Sea Eagles vs The Dolphins at One NZ Stadium, Christchurch - Friday, July 23

Another city off rugby league's beaten track, but Christchurch may not be all that far from hosting more rugby league if they are successful in bidding for a 20th team.

Manly will host the Dolphins there in Round 21, with both sides likely to be needing two points on their run to a potential finals appearance.

Christchurch fans will no doubt fill their new, state-of-the-art stadium up, but fans from this side of the Tasman would be well served by making the trip across.

Round 23, Friday, August 6, Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park, Melbourne

The Storm and Broncos have created one of the NRL's bigger rivalries in recent seasons.

It has almost happened naturally. Two successful teams, who run their city when it comes to rugby league, and normally always in the mix for the finals.

That wasn't the case this year, to the point their Round 27 clash became a rule-testing experiment, but this is always a game worth travelling the eastern seaboard for.

Stretch out for less on your next footy trip

Whether you're following your team across the country, heading to Brisbane for Magic Round or ticking an overseas State of Origin clash off your rugby league bucket list, now is the time to start planning your 2027 footy adventures.

Black Friday just got roomier with Virgin Australia.

Enjoy up to 40% more legroom compared to standard Economy, priority boarding, a 14kg carry-on allowance and preferred overhead locker space when you fly Economy X.

Stretch out for less this Black Friday with up to 30% off Virgin Australia's Economy X seats on selected flights. Offer ends 1 December 2026. Terms and conditions apply.

Already booked your flights? You can also take advantage of the offer by adding an eligible Economy X seat to your existing booking.

Book your next footy trip with Virgin Australia today.

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning the website may earn a commission from any revenue generated from this article.