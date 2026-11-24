The Dolphins have confirmed departing North Queensland Cowboys assistant Paul Wellens has joined the club for 2027.

Wellens spent just one year under Todd Payten in Townsville, but more off-field changes in the north saw him seize the opportunity to replace Nathan Fien at the Dolphins for 2027.

Fien has moved to the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he will work under premiership teammate Dean Young, while he has also since added a role under another 2010 premiership winner, Darius Boyd, in the Queensland Maroons set-up.

Wellens is familiar with the way Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf works, having spent time under him at the successful St Helens set-up.

The new assistant, who spent his entire playing career at St Helens in 2015, was part of Woolf's staff when the Saints won three consecutive premierships in the Super League in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wellens then became head coach of St Helens in 2022 when Woolf moved back to Australia, winning a premiership in his first year.

“Paul has been part of some incredibly successful teams throughout his career both as a player and a coach, and we are excited to have someone of his calibre joining the Dolphins,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said in a statement confirming his signing.

“He knows what it takes to build a winning culture and has a strong understanding of the game, having worked at the highest level in the Super League and more recently in the NRL."

Wellens most recently worked in the England national team set-up, and will be familiar with the likes of Herbie Farnworth, Morgan Knowles and George Williams, who were all part of the squad for the World Cup this year.

The Dolphins have already kicked off pre-season training, and will open their campaign against the Cronulla Sharks in Redcliffe on Saturday, March 6, with the NRL's 17th franchise looking to go past a preliminary final for the first time - something they achieved in their first run through the finals during 2026.