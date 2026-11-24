There is something special about the big man in rugby league.
The middle man. The engine room. The blokes who catch a footy and run as fast as they can into equally behemoth individuals in order to gain a few metres.
Props are undoubtedly the stars of our game, despite what the halfbacks and fullbacks will tell you.
Today we're here to name the top ten props from the year that was.
10. Mitch Barnett
Broncos bound Mitch Barnett provided one more incredible season for the Warriors before his shift. What a last season it was too.
17 games produced a try, 152 run metres per game, a tackle percentage of 94%, 34 tackle breaks, nine offloads and 1007 post contact metres.
2026 caps off an incredible four year stint for Barnett in Warriors colours. He played a massive role in the Warriors earning two home Finals.