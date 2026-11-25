The Castleford Tigers have confirmed Tyrell Sloan will arrive in the country on Friday.

Sloan's future has been a topic never far from the headlines in recent months.

After signing with Castleford for an English Super League switch earlier this year, it was revealed, and then confirmed with public comments from Sloan, that he never really wanted to leave the NRL or the Dragons.

Sloan's form and issues in his ball handling and defence led the St George Illawarra Dragons to not offer him a new contract, although it was believed as late as mid-October that the Red V were actively trying to shuffle cap space and roster spots around to retain Sloan.

In the end, it was all too difficult, with Castleford not keen on losing their new recruit, and the Dragons unable to do enough to retain Sloan, even though they also let go of Josh Kerr at the end of 2026.

Adding to the issues surrounding Sloan's move was the fact head coach Ryan Carr - who was a former assistant and interim head coach at the Dragons - was let go towards the end of the season just gone citing personal reasons.

Carr was instrumental in the Castleford club raiding the Dragons for 2027, with Mat Feagai and Damien Cook also joining the outfit.

It has been confirmed by the Tigers on their social media channels that Sloan will arrive in England on Friday, with the anticipation being that he will start pre-season next week.

It's believed Sloan will immediately start straining at fullback, with the intention being for him to play in the number one jumper.

That was his position preference as he worked through the ranks at the Dragons, but the aforementioned on-field issues saw him shuffled out to the wing, where he was in and out of the side through recent seasons despite being the fastest player in the Dragons squad.

The signing of Feagai adds further to the Castleford backline, while they also have Krystian Mapapalangi at the club, and Louis Senior who has played 91 games for various clubs in England, and also has 6 tries in 3 games on the wing for Ireland at international level.