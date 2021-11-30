Penrith have responded to comments made by Storm playmaker Brandon Smith that suggested the Panthers were interested in the hooker's services for the future.

Recently speaking on the YTKR podcast, the New Zealand international stated that the Panthers - along with the Tigers and Eels - had emerged as interested suitors, naming the situation surrounding hooker Apisai Koroisau as a potential reason for their advances.

"A few clubs have come up in the last two days to try and offer me," Smith said.

"The Tigers, the Roosters, Penrith had a little dabble because of the Api (Koroisau) thing, the Storm obviously, the Titans and Parra just had a shot."

Given the Panthers are currently holding critical talks with Koroisau, the club have looked to stamp out any suggestion they have shown desires to sign Smith for 2023.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, the Panthers 'strongly rejected' Smith's comments linking his name to the foot of the mountains.

"Penrith Panthers wishes to address a specific comment made by Melbourne Storm player Brandon Smith which has received mainstream media coverage," the club statement reads.