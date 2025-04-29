Do you hear that sound? That, my friends, is Origin in the air.
With Magic Round this weekend, we're about to turn out attention to the marquee series, and more specifically player selections.
Earlier in the week I made a case for big changes for the Queenslanders. Here I am today to pose a question for the new New South Wales coach, Laurie Daley.
Do you pick and stick with the incumbents who got the job done last year, or do you turn to the in form players of the competition?
Here are the questions I see being asked. The players under pressure from those in far better, current, form.
For the record, I see Nathan Cleary as an automatic in. There's just no way he's not being called in if available.
5. Dylan Edwards vs Ryan Papenhuyzen/James Tedesco
Dylan Edwards played a massive part in bringing the shield home to Sydney last season.
He was sorely missed in the opener and amongst the Blues best in winning efforts in Games Two and Three.
Simply put, he'd be extremely hard done by to lose his spot.
Breathing down his neck though are legendary fullback James Tedesco and one of the form fullbacks of the competition in Ryan Papenhuyzen.
Edwards has been good in an otherwise dire Panthers side so far in 2025 but both Tedesco and Papenhuyzen are playing amazing footy.
This is a classic case of picking the player who did it last year vs. the player with the hot hand.