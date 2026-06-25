The Perth Bears are flying with foundation memberships ahead of their maiden entry into the NRL competition next year.

The expansion club recently closed their foundation sale with more than 20,000 members ahead of its highly anticipated inaugural season.

The sale was only on for a matter of weeks, with an overwhelming demand for support shown for Mal Meninga and his team.

In an incredible boost for the club, 85% of membership sales were purchased by people who live in Western Australia, suggesting that every home game at HBF Park will become a sell-out in 2027.

The 20,500 foundation members will be given priority to match access membership benefits before it goes on sale to the general public in 2027.

Perth Bears chief executive Anthony De Ceglie was thrilled with the positive support shown towards the Perth-based outfit.

"We had budgeted to hit 10,000 members by the end of this NRL Season, and we did that number in 24 hours," said De Ceglie in a Bears statement.

"To finish with 20,500 Foundation Members is an extraordinary result, and we are incredibly grateful to our fans.

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"It just shows how genuinely strong and deep the popularity of popular rugby league is within Western Australia."

The overwhelming support, compounded by the NRL providing salary cap compensation to the Bears, highlights a positive future being built for the franchise.

Despite the foundation membership closing, there is a limited supply of premium memberships currently on sale, including exclusive varsity merchandise, a metal Bears membership card with name inscribed, and priority access to all match-day and ticket-related sales.

With a clear appetite for rugby league on the West Coast, the Bears will be expecting a surge in numbers for their season and match access memberships for the home and away competition in 2027.

The Bears will kick off their campaign when the inaugural squad undergoes preseason training in November this year.