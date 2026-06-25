In the shadowy backchannels of rugby league, someone picked up their phone and fired off a message that was never going to land the way they hoped.

Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has reportedly swatted away a clandestine attempt by South Sydney to pry Payne Haas from Red Hill before the season's June 30 deadline.

The saga traces back to the off-season, when Payne Haas detonated a grenade after winning the premiership, signing a three-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs commencing in 2027.

With Adam Reynolds and Patrick Carrigan sidelined, Maguire has handed Haas captaincy for Friday's must-win clash against the Sydney Roosters, which could effectively signal the end of Brisbane's finals dreams.

It seems someone connected to Souths is banking on exactly that.

It has emerged that a figure operating outside the four walls of South Sydney made informal contact with Maguire, dangling the possibility of an accelerated departure to make Payne Haas wear the cardinal red and green before the mid-season transfer deadline, rather than in January.

"It hinges on the Broncos playing the Roosters on Friday night," James Hooper said on the Rugby League Insider podcast.

"If the Broncos get beaten, the theory coming out of Souths is that the Broncos can't make the finals, they might be able to take Payne Haas effective immediately.

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"South Sydney have the money in their salary cap because Jai Arrow had to be medically retired."

The Rabbitohs have not officially made a pursuit of the Broncos star.

Instead, by Steve Natevski, the art dealer whose name keeps surfacing in South Sydney circles.

Paul Kent explained the texts on his Kenty NRL Podcast.

"The Broncos got a text from the Steve Natevski, the infamous art dealer that surrounds the Rabbitohs — has no official capacity at South Sydney but certainly has been on the fringes for a long time," Kent said.

"Michael Maguire got a text off him asking if he was interested in releasing Payne Haas before June 30 so he could finish the season at South Sydney.

“The reply from Maguire was short and sweet.

"It's nothing to do officially with South Sydney, they've got deniability. He (Natevski) has acted on South Sydney's behalf in the past, and it has benefited them, but this time it just won't happen."

If the Broncos released Haas to the Rabbitohs, they would be able to save $300,000 to $400,000 in their salary cap.

However, they would have only four months to spend the money, or else it tacks onto their 2027 salary cap, which is already tight given the big multi-year deals they have on their books with Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam, Patrick Carrigan, Kotoni Staggs and the new acquisition of Mitch Barnett, who will join the club in 2027.

Kent went on to add these comments about the situation.

"They still think they can do something in the competition. Payne Haas is a big part of that. The belief of the club once they get through this injury crisis and get players back on the paddock, they still have some firepower to do something dangerous.

"It was gutting enough they lost him at the beginning of the season to South Sydney at all. So to lose him for the rest of the season, they'd burn the joint down the Broncos fans.

"They've not even entertained it. Their whole focus at the Broncos is to get players back on the paddock and see what they can salvage from this season."

The answer remains an emphatic no.