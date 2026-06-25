Bradman Best has confirmed his 17-year-old younger brother Baxter Best will join the Newcastle Knights squad next season.

The 17-year-old outside back is currently playing for the Souths Logan Magpies, having signed a four-year deal with the Brisbane Broncos at the start of 2025.

"Yeah, he's coming down [from Ipswich], which is pretty exciting," Best told Newcastle Herald.

"He's had a shoulder reconstruction and is finishing high school up there, but he'll be here in November for pre-season training. It's going to be pretty special having him down here."

A source told the Newcastle Herald that up to four clubs were after his signature.

"He's very good. Right out of the Bradman mould. A strong body who can play centre, wing or fullback. He'll be 18 next year and has the potential to play NRL at a younger age like his brother did,” the source said.

The move also adds intrigue to Bradman Best's own future, with contract talks at Newcastle understood to be progressing. He has one year remaining on his current deal and could test the open market after November 1.

"We're talking, and it's [signing a new deal] getting pretty close," he said.

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"My manager is sorting that out with the club,” Best told the Newcastle Herald.

A Central Coast junior and product of the Knights' pathway system, Best made his NRL debut for Newcastle in 2019 after rising through the club's development ranks. He has since established himself as a key figure in the side, also representing NSW at the Under 16s and Under 18s level and earning selection for the Australian Schoolboys.

Now 24, Best has made 113 NRL appearances, scoring 45 tries, cementing his status as one of Newcastle's most dangerous attacking centres.

The Knights have already strengthened their long-term roster, re-signing key figures Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Lucas as part of a broader retention strategy aimed at stability and continuity.

Best's situation is unfolding alongside growing representative ambitions, with the centre stating he is ready for a State of Origin recall for the series decider in Brisbane if called upon by Laurie Daley.

He returned last week from a calf injury and has previously played two Origin games, both Game 3 appearances in 2023 and 2024, scoring three tries across those matches as the Blues secured victory on both occasions.

Best will now look to put his best foot forward and push his case further when the Knights host the Wests Tigers at home this Sunday.