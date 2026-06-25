Johnny Knoxville, an American actor known for starring in the Jackass movie franchise, made a shocking and hilarious reference to a very famous incident in the rugby league space.

On Play Kiss UK Radio, the Jackass cast were guests in the studio and were asked by co-host Chloe Burrows if they were playing in this year's FIFA World Cup, what would they get a red card for?

Knoxville replies immediately, and his answer was not what anyone would expect.

"Maybe for doing 'The John Hopoate,'" he said.

In 2001, a series of controversial incidents occurred in which John Hopoate inserted his fingers into the backside of three North Queensland opponents.

He was suspended for 12 weeks of the season.

Hopoate would later repeat the act during the Legends of League tournament on the Central Coast in 2017.

Knoxville hilariously attempts to explain, "He was a rugby player from Australia, and he was eventually banned from the sport for constantly f****** dudes in the game."

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Everyone bursts out laughing over the insanity of Knoxville's answer to the question.

"Not in a pile of dudes, he would just run up behind them and give them 'the old one-two.'"

Tyler West, the other co-host, joined in on the humour, saying, "That's a red card."

The story doesn't end there, as Knoxville reveals he met John Hopoate and asked him directly about the infamous poking.

"I got to meet him (Hopoate) once, and I never get starstruck, but I was like, 'Oh my God, it's Hopoate!'" He explained.

"Why did you do that?" Knoxville asked when meeting Hopoate, to which the former Manly player replied, "I was trying to slow down the game."

Hopoate was again suspended by the NRL in 2005 after hitting Keith Galloway, who played for the Cronulla Sharks that season, with a flying elbow, which was initially given a 17-week suspension.

He was also handed a 10-year ban by New South Wales Rugby League in 2018 after playing A-grade footy park football and confessed to striking an opposing player, punching the officials and making violent threats.

It turns out rugby league is global after all, and Johnny Knoxville has elite knowledge of the sport.