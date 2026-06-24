The QLD Maroons return to Suncorp Stadium for Game 3 of the State of Origin series looking to make it back-to-back series wins, this time with home turf to get the job done.

The Maroons take all the momentum into the decider.

After dominating most of the series opener in Sydney, they fell apart with 12 men on the field after Kalyn Ponga was sent off.

Proving they were a class above the Blues though, Billy Slater's side dominated the second half of Game 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to post a 20-point victory.

Changes, at this stage with a round to play before teams are named, won't be forced for Queensland, and whether Billy Slater sees the need to make any others is up in the air, with only positional moves likely.

Tom Dearden was also close to being fit and would have been an almost automatic shoe-in, but has been delayed in his return and won't be considered.

Here is how the Maroons team should be named on Monday ahead of Game 3 to be played a week and a half later on their home strip.

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Ponga was strong in the first hour of Game 1 before being sent off, and had an excellent performance in Game 2 to confirm he was the right selection. Reece Walsh might have been the popular pick in the lead-up to the series, but he certainly isn't anymore.

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2. Selwyn Cobbo (The Dolphins)

Cobbo might well go close to being named player of the series if he has a big Game 3 - an absolute rarity for an outside back. His performances at both ends of the park, and not just in style but in hard work and grit, have been absolutely phenomenal. A walk-up selection.

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

Toia is going to play a very, very long State of Origin career. Debuted for Queensland last year with just ten NRL matches under his belt, and has barely put a foot wrong in Maroon since. Will line up for his sixth Origin and second decider here with an enormous job to do once again.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Tabuai-Fidow is like a swiss army knife. He can play anywhere in the back five, and do it well, as he has done previously at every level of the game including Origin. Will line up in the centres again, but with the ability to go elsewhere if it's needed.

5. Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

Fifita was a surprise selection in the first game of the series, but has looked like he belongs at this level. Scored a fantastic try in Game 2, and has been equal to the challenge of containing Brian To'o. Murray Taulagi would have been breaking the door down if he hasn't played well, but right now, it's tough to see a reason to change.

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

The Maroons captain is going nowhere. Munster had a mixed Game 1, but was excellent in Game 2 and will be among the most important players again for Queensland if they are going to take out the decider.

7. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Walker has fit in at Origin level like a glove, and has put his hand up to potentially keep Tom Dearden out of this side next year when he does return from injury. Some areas of his game, his long kicking in particular, have left a little to be desired, particularly when Munster was off with a HIA in Game 1, but he is in the mix for player of the series.

8. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

We have Cotter going to his third different starting position of the series in as many games for this one. He played Game 1 on the edge, and Game 2 at lock, but Queensland's balance would be better served this time around with him starting at prop and then slotting in around the forward pack as needed. Regardless, he will be in the side somewhere.

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Grant has played big minutes over the first two games of the series without putting a foot wrong. He was particularly fantastic in Game 2 as Queensland ran away with the contest, and the aim will be for him to play close to 80 minutes again.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Fa'asuamaleaui might have been in mixed form for the Titans in the lead-up to the series, but has been excellent leading from the front through the opening two games. Will be required to do the same in the decider.

11. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

Nikora was another surprise selection, and even bigger surprise to be promoted to the starting team for Game 2 given his form for Cronulla, and performance in the series opener. Played the full 80 minutes in Melbourne though, running the ball 15 times and almost cracking 100 metres. Fantastic performance, his best of the season and will be selected again.

12. Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

Capewell is approaching the end of his career, but has been fantastic for Queensland once again. The ultimate team player, and a forward with the ability to play in the centres who just turns up for Origin.

13. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

Loiero's spot was up in the air before the series, but he had increased minutes in Game 2 and did a solid job. Loiero isn't flashy or the kind of player who is going to win games on his own, but he is an Origin player in that he runs and tackles hard. Starting is the best spot in the side for him.

14. Max Plath (The Dolphins)

Plath is also fast solidifying his reputation as an Origin level player. He runs hard, tackles hard, has the ability to slot in at dummy half. Queensland are very well served with him coming off the bench.

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

The Roosters prop is a permanent figure in the Queensland Origin side. He brings aggression and impact, and will do it again in the decider for the men from north of the Tweed.

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)

Finefeuiaki played just eight minutes in Game 2 of the series, but had three strong runs, held his own in defence and will again stand as back-up if Queensland second-rowers Capewell and Nikora can't manage 80 minutes.

17. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

Flegler has been bumped to the bench in our side. He hasn't been bad in the starting side, but his best role in Origin should be as an aggressor off the bench. Hard to do that if you use plenty of petrol in the opening minutes.

18. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

Walsh was called onto the bench for Game 2, and with good reason. He is one of the best fullbacks in the game on his day, and if Queensland are desperate for points at the back-end, injecting him fresh into the game could prove an absolute masterstroke for Slater.

19. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Taulagi would have been a walk-up starter for the side at the start of the series if he was fit, but concussion issues cruel him. Given the performances of Cobbo and Fifita, all he can do is sit on the bench and be the best squad member that he can be.

The team

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Robert Toia

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Jojo Fifita

6. Cameron Munster

7. Sam Walker

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Briton Nikora

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Trent Loiero

14. Max Plath

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

17. Thomas Flegler

18. Reece Walsh

19. Murray Taulagi