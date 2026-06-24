Nathan Cleary is the best halfback in the NRL. Let's get that out of the way immediately.

Four premierships, multiple Dally M awards, countless individual accolades and a level of consistency rarely seen in the modern game. At club level he has become rugby league's ultimate system player, the conductor of a Penrith Panthers dynasty that has dominated the competition for half a decade.

But State of Origin isn't club football.

And after another series where New South Wales finds itself heading into a decider very much the underdog, the uncomfortable question must finally be asked.

Should Nathan Cleary still be NSW's halfback for Game 3?

In almost any other circumstance the question would be ridiculous. Yet representative football has always been judged differently. It is the arena where careers are measured not by reputation but by results.

The mainstream media have built up a narrative around Cleary that means, should he be dropped, they will have plenty of material to produce sensationalising that decision and there'll be calls to send Laurie Daley for cognitive tests.

I honestly feel like the lone voice in all this. Like I am the only one who will say it out loud.

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Nathan Cleary has developed into a player who is very poor in rep football. After starting well as a young player, as the aura has developed, his representative performances have regressed.

The numbers tell a story that many Blues supporters don't want to hear.

Since making his Origin debut in 2018, Cleary's winning record in the arena sits below 50 per cent in matches and series wins. Entering the current series he had won just eight of his seventeen Origin appearances and had lost every Game 3 decider he had played in.

That is not the record of a player who has owned the Origin arena.

When he made his winning debut in 2018, he had no less than serial winner James Maloney beside him at the scrum base as NSW won the series 2-1. He was only 21 years old then. And pressure doesn't affect 21-year-olds in quite the same way as it does in later life.

He played two games in 2018 with a 50 per cent record, losing Game 1 alongside Cody Walker but winning comfortably in Game 2 when Maloney was back in tandem.

Only one win followed in 2020 against the “worst Queensland team in history” but he did steer his team to both of their victories in 2021 alongside his then club team-mate Jerome Luai, against a Queensland side that did it's best to imitate the worst in history.

That club combination did not stop a 2-1 Blues defeat in 2022, and the only game in which Cleary featured in 2023, they lost. He didn't feature in the 2024 series which his state won but in 2025 he was back for all three in a 2-1 series defeat.

Stats as we know, only tell part of the story. He got man of the match in Game 1 this year yet the stats don't tell us that Queensland were down to twelve men when Cleary came alive with the ball. For an hour prior to that, the Blues played in a straight-jacket of uber structured football.

In Game 2 Mitchell Moses partnered him and looked more creative in what was a devastating loss that has led to much introspection south of the Tweed.

And Moses at seven is the name the New South Wales selectors have to consider significantly.

Back in 2024, Moses got hold of the team after the Game 1 loss and even managed to steer them to victory in the ultimate Origin challenge - the Blues winning at a decider at Suncorp for what was only the third time in history and the first in almost two decades.

The Eels half only debuted in Game 2 of 2021 which was a Suncorp loss, and only had a 50 per cent record in 2023, but he did guide the Blues to a win in the decider, just as he did a year later.

Winning in a decider is something Nathan Cleary has yet to manage.

Since then, Moses has been forced to the number six jersey. And this partnership of partnering Cleary as the halfback worked in Game 1 of 2025; aided by a significant penalty count against their opponents.

It did not work in Game 2 a week ago.

The defence of Cleary as the half is always the same. It's an automatic, default setting. He is the best club halfback after all! He's won four premierships!

But it is also true that the greatest representative halves are remembered because they consistently shaped the biggest moments.

Johns. Thurston. Langer. Sterling. Stuart. When the game was on the line, their fingerprints were all over it.

Too often Cleary's Origin story has been different.

His supporters will point to the dominant 2021 series and they should. Cleary was outstanding. He was also excellent in portions of the 2022 series and has produced several strong individual performances.

The problem is that those performances have rarely come when the pressure is at its highest. The statistic that continues to follow him is his record in deciders. Where legends are made and reputations are cemented.

Cleary has had multiple opportunities to own that stage and has yet to do so. Before this year's series he had appeared in three Origin deciders and lost all three.

The same concerns have followed him into the green and gold jersey.

Cleary's international record looks impressive on paper because Australia wins almost everything. Yet there remains a lingering feeling that he has never completely taken ownership of the Kangaroos side in the same way he controls Penrith. His representative career has often felt like a collection of mixed or solid performances rather than stand-out ones. The Kangaroos have continued winning, but rarely because Cleary has completely bent international football to his will.

That is what makes the current debate fascinating. This is not about Cleary. It's about what NSW needs. Origin football is increasingly becoming a game of instinct, unpredictability and momentum swings.

Something Cleary seems to be struggling with as he can become too methodical. Too organised. Too reliant on the game unfolding according to plan.

His Panthers are the best-drilled club side of the modern era. Yet Origin and Kangaroo teams don't get that same time to put their combinations together.

The script rarely survives the whole game. Because they've only had days to work on it, rather than years.

The question selectors must ask is whether NSW needs a different type of halfback for one game.

A player willing to challenge the line more aggressively. A player prepared to play off instinct rather than complete structure.

A player capable of creating something when the game falls apart.

Maybe Cleary finally delivers the career-defining performance that has long been predicted.

Maybe he walks into Suncorp Stadium and produces the game that silences every critic forever.

But if NSW selectors are genuinely picking the team most likely to win Game 3 rather than the team with the biggest names, then asking the question is no longer controversial. It's necessary.

Because after eight years of waiting, Nathan Cleary's representative reputation remains built more on potential than proof.

And Origin is running out of patience.

Lee Addison is a former club coach at Sea Eagles and Panthers and the founder of rugbyleaguecoach.com.au. He is a Coach Mentor and his programmes for coaches and clubs can be found HERE