One of Australian rugby union's most exciting young talents is weighing up a shock move to the NRL, with the Cronulla Sharks emerging as a serious contender for his signature.

Highly-rated winger Leo Jaques is considering a code switch, with multiple NRL clubs expressing interest in the 20-year-old. The Sharks have gone a step further, holding advanced talks with the promising outside back as they look to reshape their roster for the future.

A Scots College alumn, Jaques made his Super Rugby debut in 2025 and is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Australian rugby. However, union officials are working hard to convince him to remain in the 15-man game amid growing interest from rival codes.

Cronulla's pursuit is not without precedent.

The Sharks previously took a chance on rugby convert Lachie Miller, who arrived from Rugby Sevens before establishing himself in the NRL. Miller later joined the Newcastle Knights and has since continued his career in the Super League.

Jaques would bring a unique physical presence to Cronulla's outside backs.

Standing at 193 centimetres tall, the young flyer is taller than current Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and sits just three centimetres shorter than Sydney Roosters giant Daniel Tupou. If he makes the switch, Jaques would immediately become one of the tallest outside backs in the NRL.

His height and athleticism could provide the Sharks with a significant aerial advantage, particularly under the high ball.

Loading matchup…

The interest comes as Cronulla prepares for a major overhaul of its backline heading into next season.

Sione Katoa and Jesse Ramien are both set to join the North Queensland Cowboys in 2027. Mawene Hiroti is also off with a contract at the Gold Coast Titans, while Sifa Talakai will join the Perth Bears on a three year deal.

With several vacancies opening up across the backline, Jaques could find himself in the mix for a starting wing position against Samuel Stonestreet.

For now, Jaques remains focused on international duties.

The young winger is currently in Georgia representing Australia at the Under-20s World Cup, with discussions surrounding his future expected to intensify once the tournament concludes in mid-July.