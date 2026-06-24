It was a drama-charged week in the NSW and QLD cup competitions.

Both competitions delivered surprises, controversy and plenty of free-flowing football with implications aplenty for your favourite club.

Raiders' pivot's perfect month places Sanders on the hot seat

Despite a slow start to life in the nation's capital, thanks in part to an unfortunate neck injury sustained at training. Raiders halfback Coby Black has been back to his dynamic best as the Raiders have claimed six wins from their last seven matches in the NSW Cup after a slow start to 2026.

The former Broncos prodigy has come into his own over the last two months, with his last four matches in particular showcasing the hype that was around him when he was coming through as a Bronco.

Black has scored 124 points in 12 matches, seven try assists and a plethora of try contributions and has a deceptively smart running game, but it's his kicking game that has turned heads. He leads the league in kick metres, kicking for over 4000 metres already this season. He's also booted a 40/20 and forced several dropouts.

These are all qualities that seem to defy the Raiders in first grade at present. Canberra just don't seem to have that player who can effectively manage a side around the park whilst also freeing up guys like Ethan Strange and Kaeo Weekes to play freely on both sides of the field, a critique labelled at Canberra's spine by Luke Keary in recent weeks.

The only question mark on his game at present is his defence; Melbourne ran a lot of traffic at him last week, and he was vulnerable, missing eight tackles.

The question will be when he gets his opportunity in the NRL, with the seat only warming on Ethan Sanders, coach Ricky Stuart might be forced into an uncomfortable discussion sooner rather than later.

Loading matchup…

PNG's forward problems as they crash to the bottom of the QLD Cup

With questions continuing to burn around the talent required as the NRL grows to 19 teams by the end of the decade. There are growing concerns for the latest addition in Papua New Guinea, as the PNG Hunters have crashed to the bottom of the QLD Cup ladder.

In and amongst that, there are reasons for their demise this season. The London Broncos significantly raided their roster with talented players such as Gairo Voro and Alex Max departing for the Championship. Their voids have been replaced fairly well with Sanny Wabo and Bruce Bawase filling the gaps comfortably, scoring tries for fun and dominating for the Hunters this season.

What is of significant concern though, is the lack of forwards that the club has developed over the last few seasons. On all the key statistical benchmarks, the Hunters' forward pack is behind every side in the QLD Cup in terms of metres and post-contact metres. Looking back at their stats over the last two seasons, they have only had three forwards in three games who have run for over 100 metres in a match over the last two seasons.

Papua New Guinea have long had a developmental problem with building forwards, with only a select few over the years making their mark. That is an area that has to improve significantly if the PNG Chiefs want to be competitive in 2028.

Willie Peters will have to look at doing a lot of external recruiting for his forward pack for their inaugural season. He's addressed that by signing St Helens' and England international Matty Lees and Roosters lock Connor Watson, but they will need to build on this by producing local talent because the local players at their disposal are, unfortunately, just not cutting it.

Other Talking Points

Panthers five-eighth Jack Cole has seemingly become the odd man out at the club, but doing his best for prospective NRL clubs. The pivot was the player of the match in Penrith's 30-16 win in the top-of-the-table clash against Norths. Cole had a hand in two tries and forced two dropouts in a commanding display.

Cronulla winger Sam Stonestreet rebounded after his NRL demotion, scoring a try in Newtown's comfortable 30-12 win over a depleted Roosters outfit. The outside back had a field day, running for over 200 metres and having three line breaks in a strong showing as he looked to earn a recall.

In QLD, Titans outside back Tony Francis put his hand up to replace the injured Jensen Taumopeau, scoring two tries and having a hand in another in Ipswich's 28-18 win over Redcliffe. Francis has led Ipswich in running metres and tackle breaks this season. The win came at a cost, with fellow Titan Max Feagai coming from the field, clutching his hamstring midway through the first half.

Townsville pulled off a huge upset, shutting out ladder-leading Sunshine Coast by 24-0 on their home turf. Cowboys contracted player Wiremu Grieg was tremendous up front, while former Bulldog Creedence Toia was an easy pick for man of the match, running for just under 200 metres and having a hand in two tries.

NSW Cup Round 16 results

Newcastle 24 def Dragons 18

Wests 46 def Manly 12

Canterbury 44 def Warriors 16

Canberra 36 def Melbourne 26

Penrith 30 def Norths 16

Newtown 30 def Roosters 12

QLD Cup Round 14 results

Central QLD 14 def Souths Logan 12

Brisbane 26 def Mackay 18

Ipswich 28 def Redcliffe 18

Townsville 24 def Sunshine Coast 0

Norths 36 def Wynnum Manly 16

Northern Pride 32 def PNG 16

For more analysis and takes on the week that was in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, the League Scene's lower grade wrap drops at 6pm each Wednesday night.