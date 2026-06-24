Manly speedster Jason Saab has officially been cleared to represent Lebanon at this year's Rugby League World Cup after receiving approval from the International Rugby League (IRL).

The Sea Eagles winger lodged an application earlier this year due to his unique eligibility circumstances, with the request now formally approved ahead of the tournament beginning in October.

While Saab strongly identifies with his Lebanese heritage, he does not have Lebanese ancestry by blood. Instead, his connection comes through his stepfather, Pierre Saab, who has been a father figure in his life since the age of two.

Pierre introduced Saab to rugby league and played a significant role in his upbringing. The Manly flyer later adopted his stepfather's surname and considers him to be his father.

“To represent my dad and my grandparents, especially, who are the reason I play footy, would mean a lot to me,” Saab told NRL.com.

“I love that side of my family – the Saab family - and that culture, so if the opportunity is there at the end of the season, if I'm healthy and that's an option, then I'll definitely take it, and I'd be very proud to represent the Cedars.”

Saab had previously been set to represent Lebanon under coach Michael Cheika at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in England before injury ruled him out.

His most recent international appearance came last year when he represented Australia as part of the Prime Minister's XIII.

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Speaking earlier this year, Saab explained why representing Lebanon means so much to him.

“I have a very mixed cultural identity, but that is the culture (Lebanese) I identify with, and I lean into,” he told NRL.com earlier this year.

“When I was a bit younger, I thought maybe it didn't feel right if I was taking another Lebanese player's spot, with my unique situation.

“However, the Lebanese community have taken me in, and that's the culture I really identify with, other than being Australian, so I am sure Lebanese supporters will be proud to call me their own.”

Under IRL eligibility rules, a player can represent a nation if they satisfy one of the following criteria:

a) the Nation in which he/she was born;

b) the Nation in which either of his/her Parents was born;

c) the Nation in which either of his/her grandparents was born;

d) the Nation which is his/her principal place of Residence.

The IRL's definition of a parent extends to both biological and adoptive parents, paving the way for Saab's application to be considered and ultimately approved.

Saab's Lebanese connection traces back through his stepfather's family. Pierre Saab's parents were born in Lebanon before fleeing to Australia during the Lebanese Civil War, where Pierre was later born and raised.

The 25-year-old is now expected to feature in a star-studded Cedars squad could include Adam Doueihi, Alex Twal, Bulldogs outside back Jacob Kiraz and Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses.

Lebanon has not taken the field since its 2022 World Cup campaign and will be eager to make an impact when the tournament begins later this year.

Saab's addition is a significant boost for the Cedars, with the explosive winger set to form part of a dangerous Lebanese backline at the World Cup.

Lebanon's campaign begins against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on October 17 before a blockbuster clash with Tonga in Sydney on October 23.