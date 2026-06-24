Former NRL player Reni Maitua has claimed he was fired from his part-time community ambassador role with the NSW Rugby League after comments he made about the NSW Blues on his podcast.

Maitua, who has worked with the Deadly Choices program for the past four years, revealed on the BTFU Podcast he received a phone call earlier this week informing him he had lost his position following criticism of the Blues' performances and coaching decisions.

The Bulldogs premiership winner said he had expected to continue his involvement with the program through State of Origin III and had been preparing for community engagements.

“It was something that I enjoy and something I am passionate about,” Maitua said on the BTFU Podcast.

“It was never for financial gain. That kind of work is good for my mental health. I was pencilled in to go to game three and be there all week. I'd go around Brisbane and do stuff with the homeless and some Aboriginal communities there that we work with. I've done it for the last three years.

“I got a call saying that because of comments I'd made around the NSW side, I'd lost my role as an ambassador. Someone who is my boss and someone who I consider a close friend – I am not going to hold this against him. He didn't tell me. I was not warned.

“From a legality point of view – I should've been more aware of what I was saying around the side, but I never once criticised, I critiqued Laurie Daley's performance.

“The team selection, interchange. It was based around the game. In my head, I didn't think that because I was contracted by the NSWRL, I couldn't say a word.

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“I don't apologise for my comments. I do care about the fact that I've been left out of doing the community work.

“The last two appearances for deadly choices, I haven't even invoiced them.”

However, the NSWRL has disputed Maitua's version of events.

NSWRL insists nobody in a position of authority contacted Maitua to inform him he had been sacked. The NSWRL also maintains Maitua had not signed a new agreement beyond his previous contract.

Maitua's podcast co-host and former NSW representative Braith Anasta came to his defence, arguing the punishment was unjustified given Maitua's lack of involvement with the Blues setup.

“I've been stronger than you have; no one else has been sacked, but they think Reni Maitua has done the wrong thing by us and the team, which you have nothing to do with and us,” Anasta said to us.

“It's a disgrace. As a good mate, it hurts me that they've done it. This shows exactly where the NSWRL are.

“If they are looking at Reni and his podcasts – they aren't looking at the work he is doing, which is low paying – if they think using you and taking away from you and the impact you have on young kids is the right thing to do, pull your heads in.”