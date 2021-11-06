November 1 has come and gone, and while we haven't seen any movement for 2023 yet, the news and rumours won't stop, with a few movements for 2022 and contract extensions also going through this week.

Dolphins table enormous record-breaking deal for Ponga

Although the recently admitted Dolphins are yet to make their first official signing, the expansion franchise are reportedly readying themselves to make Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga the richest man in rugby league.

Ponga could opt out of the Knights for 2023 given a player option in his favour, and the Dolphins have reportedly tabled a mammoth $1.4 million per season deal for the Port Hedland-born Queenslander.

The deal would make Ponga the highest-paid player in the game.

Brooks set for Newcastle move as Pearce replacement

Luke Brooks has been heavily linked with a move away from the Wests Tigers to join the Newcastle Knights.

It has been reported for months that Brooks wants to move away from the Tigers, with reports just weeks ago suggesting Brooks doesn't want to be coached by Michael Maguire anymore.

The Tigers have come out rubbishing any such statement for Brooks to move away, but it's the rumour which just won't go away, and with Mitchell Pearce formally requesting a release from the Knights, it's thought he could be the ideal candidate to land in the Hunter.

Queensland clubs lead charge for Smith

Brandon Smith could end up in Queensland from 2023, with three of the four clubs in the state already offering him a deal following the November 1 deadline passing.

His agent, Stan Martin, confirmed the news to the Gold Coast Bulletin early in the week, stating the Titans, Cowboys and Dolphins were all interested.

Martin did admit he was still expecting one further offer, while the Warriors have since also been rumoured to be interested.

OFFICIAL: Sharks add Roosters' winger, rugby convert and Queensland Cup star to roster

The Cronulla Sharks have locked in four signings for the 2022 season as they continue to build their squad.

All of Sydney Roosters' winger Matt Ikuvalu, Queensland Cup player of the year Jayden Berrell and former Australian rugby sevens star Lachlan Miller have signed with the club.

Aiden Tolman has also been re-signed by the men from the Shire.

Manu set to stick with Roosters

Despite reports of an alluring offer to return to New Zealand arising last week, Sydney centre, Joseph Manu, is said to be keen to remain with the Roosters.

While the out-of-contract utility was said to have been tabled a deal by the Warriors worth in the vicinity of $1 million per annum, according to reports, the Kiwi international is prepared to take a cut to stay put.

Kevin Naiqama set to find final NRL contract following return to Australia

Former Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and St Helens outside back Kevin Naiqama has his eye set on one final NRL contract before hanging up the boots.

He recently finished up at the St Helens side and returned to Australia, and it's now being reported that both the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers are showing interest in the outside back for 2022.

OFFICIAL: Reagan Campbell-Gillard makes surprise decision to extend at Parramatta

It was only a fortnight ago that Parramatta Eels' prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard was set to hit the open market, turning down his player option to remain in Western Sydney.

However, the Eels confirmed Campbell-Gillard had signed a new deal with the club on Friday, which will see him remain in Brad Arthur's side until at least the end of 2025.

The deal is believed to be worth $2.4 million over three years - starting in 2023.

Ponga contract timeline revealed

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga reportedly has until June next year to decide on his future with the Knights for the 2023 season.

It has been reported a June 1 deadline has been placed on Ponga to decide where he will play in the 2023 season - whether that be in Newcastle or not - given the player option in his favour.

It's understood the Dolphins are heavily targeting Ponga for 2023.

OFFICIAL: Storm land Jayden Nikorima and Kiwi rugby convert

The Melbourne Storm have locked in William Warbrick and Jayden Nikorima as their latest signings for the 2022 season.

Warbrick has been touted as a potential replacement for Josh Addo-Carr, with size and power to haunt other wingers in the NRL.

Nikorima, meanwhile, made his debut a number of years ago for the Sydney Roosters. He was rubbed out of the game for some time, but is back now and has a chance to make it back to the top level.

Panthers reportedly chasing Tex Hoy as May replacement

He might not be able to get a run at the Newcastle Knights, but Tex Hoy could soon have a new home in the NRL.

Hoy has struggled to break into the best 17 at the Newcastle Knights, where he is caught behind Kalyn Ponga at fullback, and both Mitchell Pearce and now Jake Clifford in the halves.

Despite signing Sean O'Sullivan, the Panthers reportedly don't view him as May's replacement, rather, believing Hoy could fill the utility role which May played throughout 2021.

Broncos set to hand six players final chance

The Broncos have placed all of former Titan and Warriors' second-rower Leivaha Pulu, Newcastle and Gold Coast five-eighth Tyrone Roberts, former Bulldogs prop Chris Smith, former Manly prop Zac Saddler, and Queensland Cup guns Delouise Hoeter and Ethan Quai-Ward who play centre and wing respectively on train and trial contracts for the summer.

Train and trial contracts place players on roughly $1000 per week as they fight for a spot on NRL rosters.

Broncos' director of football Ben Ikin told AAP that there is one roster spot available for the players to fight over.

OFFICIAL:

Cody Walker signs extension with Rabbitohs

Dally M five-eighth of the Year and South Sydney star Cody Walker has inked a new contract to remain at Redfern until the end of the 2023 season.

The one-year extension comes despite plenty of rumoured interest in Walker, who was able to negotiate with other clubs for 2023 from November 1, but chose not to do so.

Luke Metcalf likely to find Cronulla exit

Cronulla half Luke Metcalf has reportedly agreed to terms with the New Zealand Warriors for the 2023 season.

Metcalf emerged as a talented playmaker for the Sharks this season, making his debut in Round 20 and playing out the final six matches of the year.

It had been understood that the Sharks wanted to keep him, and were unwilling to let him go for 2022 as requested by the Warriors, but he will nonetheless switch clubs for next season.

OFFICIAL: Rabbitohs sign Isaiah Tass

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have secured the signing of young winger and centre Isaiah Tass for 2022.

Tass has previously spent time with both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Brisbane Broncos as a member of their respective top 30 squads in 2020 and 2021, but has never made his first grade debut.

The 22-year-old was only signed on a one-year deal by the Broncos for 2021, and never came into calculations for the first-grade squad despite a strong Queensland Cup season with the Souths Logan Magpies.

Dolphins closing in on first signing

Dolphins' recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan has confirmed the club hope to make their first signing by the end of next week, even if it "isn't a big name."

“I’m not 100 per cent sure [on the date of their first signing], we’re going to be patient,” he told SEN.

“I’d like to think by the end of next week we’d be reasonably close to it [signing a player].

“It might not be a huge name or whatever, but I’d like to think by the end of next week or the week after it’ll start falling into place a little bit.”

OFFICIAL: Tigers promote two, add three to development squad

The Tigers have announced that 2021 development players Reece Hoffman and William Kei have been promoted to the club's full-time squad.

The Tigers also announced on Friday that Apisalome Saukuru, Henry O'Kane and Brandon Tumeth have joined their development ranks as part of an extended squad that have already commenced training.

Chanel Harris-Tavita to test open market

The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly made it abundantly clear they won't be offering young half Chanel Harris-Tavita a new deal before Round 6 in 2022 as they attempt to work out their long-term plans.

That all could mean they lose their half though, with Harris-Tavita set to test the open market as a result.

OFFICIAL: Panthers sign Sean O'Sullivan for 2022

The Penrith Panthers have confirmed Sean O'Sullivan will join the squad for 2022 on a one-year contract.

Likely a backup to Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, O'Sullivan could be heavily used alongside Jaeman Salmon following the departures of both Matt Burton and Tyrone May from the Panthers.

O'Sullivan was a Penrith junior before playing for the Roosters, Broncos and Warriors over the last five seasons.

Fa'amanu Brown closing in on inspiring new NRL deal

Former Cronulla Sharks youth captain and Samoan international Fa'amanu Brown is set for another opportunity to make it into the NRL.

The 26-year-old has previously played for the Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs, however, was limited to just 37 games across six seasons in the NRL as injury after injury struck him down.

He has since managed to string some games together for the Featherstone Rovers in England's second-tier competition, and has reportedly received interest in the shape of a train and trial deal from the Sydney Roosters.

