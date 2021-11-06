The Penrith Panthers have confirmed Sean O'Sullivan will join the squad for 2022 on a one-year contract.

It will give O'Sullivan another chance to crack the NRL, although being stuck behind Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai suggests he will be nothing more than a backup option at the Panthers unless he can turn himself in a utility option to play from the bench, in much the same way the now sacked Tyrone May did during his time at the club.

May's sacking, as well as the departure of Matt Burton, means O'Sullivan will likely be battling with Jaeman Salmon to be the next cab off the rank in the halves.

O'Sullivan, an out and out half, was originally a Panthers junior and continues to add to the local development which Penrith built their 2021 premiership on, with a majority of the team playing together in the junior ranks.

The young half was Penrith's SG Ball captain in 2016 alongside the likes of Brian To'o and Mitch Kenny, before being snared by the Sydney Roosters, who he debuted for in 2018.

He was then a high-profile recruit for the Brisbane Broncos, but managed just eight games in 2019 and 2020 for the club. He was then able to link up with the New Zealand Warriors for 2021, however, managed just 13 games during 2021.

O'Sullivan said he was excited to be coming home, having grown up in Glenmore Park.

"I’m a Penrith junior who grew up in Glenmore Park dreaming of playing for the Panthers, so I’m very excited to come home," O’Sullivan said.

"The opportunity to learn from the great coaches and quality halves at the club was one I simply couldn’t pass up.

"I’m going to rip into pre-season and do everything I can to help Panthers achieve success again in 2022."

O'Sullivan represented New South Wales under-18s in 2016 alongside the likes of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nick Cotric, Zac Lomax, Dean Blore, Emre Guler, Reece Robson, Payne Haas, Keaon Koloamatangi and Cameron Murray, and against Queenslanders like Corey Allan, Lachlan Lam, Thomas Mikaele, Patrick Carrigan and Corey Horsburgh. He is also a former Australian Schoolboys representative.

Penrith general manager of football Matt Cameron said the club were delighted to have O'Sullivan return.

"As a local junior who helped bring a national title to Penrith, we’re delighted to have Sean return to the club," Cameron said.

"His acquisition provides our NRL squad with vital halves depth ahead of the 2022 season.

"We’re confident Sean's experiences as an NRL playmaker to this point have him well-equipped to fulfil an important role for the club next season."