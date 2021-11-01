Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith has reportedly received four contract offers for 2023 within the first 24 hours of the November 1 deadline passing.

Long tipped to be the hottest off-contract target for 2023 and beyond, Smith's agent Stan Martin has previously stated Smith would be hitting the open market and entertaining offers from any and all teams.

The Gold Coast Titans have previously expressed their interest in the Melbourne star, with players privately talking to Smith about making the move to Robina.

According to a report from The Gold Coast Bulletin, the Titans were first off the blocks with an offer for Smith lodged almost as soon as the sun rose on November 1.

It's understood that the Titans have made a major play for the New Zealand international hooker and lock. Despite balancing David Fifita's monster salary and a touted $3.3 million offer for Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to remain at the club, their salary cap pressure has eased substantially following the departures of Tyrone Peachey and Ashley Taylor.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 26

Tackles Made 0.5

Tries 0.5

LB Assists

Alongside the Titans, it has been said the North Queensland Cowboys and Redcliffe Dolphins have also submitted offers for Smith on the first day they were able to.

Smith's agent, Stan Martin, refused to confirm the fourth team, or who a mystery fifth team were that they expected to reach out with an offer today.

“The Titans were the first team to reach out this morning, and the Dolphins weren’t far behind,” Martin confirmed to the publication.

“We’ve spoken to four teams I thought would be interested, which is all of them except the one I’m after.

“Most clubs have been aware for quite a while (Smith) was going to market today so most have made a decision on whether they want to go with Brandon or not.

“We’re not expecting anyone out of the woodwork that wasn’t originally interested from this point.”

Martin's comments regarding "the one I'm after" may suggest Smith has a preference in mind of the clubs who are likely to offer him a deal.

It has been previously reported that Smith has been offered around $800,000 per season to stay at the Storm, but even that may not be enough, with other clubs chomping at the bit to take Smith, who has turned himself into one of the competition's most important players.

The inflation of the player market driven by the Dolphins could also have a say in proceedings, with inflated player values incredibly likely.

It was reported yesterday that the Dolphins could offer Kalyn Ponga up to $1.4 million per season to make the switch to Redcliffe, although he has previously stated he has no intentions of doing anything other than taking his player option to remain in the Hunter and attempt to bring the region a premiership.