Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga reportedly has until June next year to decide on his future with the Knights for the 2023 season.

While it has been noted that the superstar fullback holds an option to exit Newcastle should the Knights claim a premiership in 2022, the 23-year-old doesn't hold that clause for the last year of his player-option deal.

Ponga is sure to be in the sights of several rival suitors for the coming years, with NRL newcomers, the Dolphins, already closely linked to the Maroons star.

Now, according to The Daily Telegraph, Ponga will be able to opt out of the final year of his contract for 2023 with or without the Knights claiming their third premiership.

KALYN PONGA

Fullback Knights 2021 SEASON AVG 0.5

Tries 0.9

Try Assists 4.8

Tackle Breaks

A deadline has reportedly been set for June 1 next year for the Port Hedland-born fullback to make a call on his future for the following season - the year the Dolphins will officially enter the competition.

Ponga is understood to be on a back-ended contract with the Knights, meaning clubs looking to pry the Queenslander from Newcastle early may need to match close to $1.4 million for the 2023 season, per News Corp's report.

The Dolphins would lead the list of keen rivals to match that fee, while a potential code switch to the All Blacks would be an enticing move for Ponga, however the rugby outfit are unlikely to be able to foot the bill.

With priority target Joey Manu reportedly set to remain in Bondi, Wayne Bennett could place his attention toward Ponga as the Dolphins' inaugural No.1 in the NRL.

Ponga has played 74 games for the Knights since switching from North Queensland ahead of the 2018 season after two years and nine games with the Cowboys at senior level.