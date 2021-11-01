Despite reports of an alluring offer to return to New Zealand arising last week, Sydney centre, Joseph Manu, is said to be keen to remain with the Roosters.

While the out-of-contract utility was said to have been tabled a deal by the Warriors worth in the vicinity of $1 million per annum, according to Phil Rothfield, the Kiwi international is prepared to take a cut to stay put.

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'Big Sport Breakfast', the News Corp journalist believed that while the Mount Smart side was prepared to part with plenty to land Manu, the 25-year-old was prepared to shave as much as 15 per cent from his earning potential to stay on in the Harbour City.

“I think in the next 48 hours, the great Roosters centre Joey Manu, who’s going to get a $1 million-plus offer from the Warriors, I think he’s going to recommit to the Roosters,” Rothfield explained.

“I think he’s going to take unders, probably $850,000 or something like that. I think he wants to be a one-club player.

“They’re about to hit 30 and Joey’s much younger. I think that will come... I’m getting good mail that he’ll stay at the Roosters.”

Although this latest snubbing is sure to leave recruiters at the displaced Warriors flat, there were also suggestions raised late last week that a big-money offer for Manu to shift north to The Dolphins could well have been in play.

Given that the Warriors' six-figure deal extended to the Hamilton-born back was drawn up by recently departed recruiter, Peter O'Sullivan, a similar offer from the Moreton Bay-based side was predicted to be in the works last Friday.

Manu's mooted agreement to stay on under Trent Robinson's stewardship has also arisen just days after he was said to have claimed that he wished to play at either fullback or five-eighth next season.

While the Maori All-Stars' representative has previously proven his worth in both positions, each has respectively been filled by elite talents in James Tedesco and Luke Keary.

With this in mind, should Rothfield's assessment of the centre's future be on the money, it will make for interesting viewing as to where on the park Robinson deploys Manu next season.