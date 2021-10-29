With the November 1 negotiation date fast approaching, rugby league's newest club has recommenced sending waves throughout the competition by landing their first key recruit.

While Peter O'Sullivan won't pull on a red and white jersey or take any hit-ups, the so-called 'recruitment genius' is sure to attract star talent that will.

According to a report from News Corps' Brent Read, O'Sullivan is set to link up with Wayne Bennett and begin putting The Dolphins' inaugural 30-man roster together.

Read claimed within his piece published by The Daily Telegraph that O'Sullivan was responsible for identifying the talents of Israel Folau and Greg Inglis, whilst also working closely with fellow stars, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Billy Slater, and Latrell Mitchell.

Prior to this latest revelation, O'Sullivan had been tasked with building the New Zealand Warriors' roster - a role that included the signings of his son, Sean, and son-in-law, Matt Lodge.

Although the Warriors were said to be happy to grant the talent scout a release from his contract ahead of the 2022 season, Read claimed that this decision could have ramifications for the Mount Smart side.

As the Kiwi-club have reportedly approached Sydney's Joseph Manu under O'Sullivan's watch, a similar offer to move north of the Harbour City rather than hard east back to his homeland could well arise.

In addition to this, the fact that O'Sullivan and Bennett have personal and professional relationships with the ex-Bronco Lodge, a return to the Sunshine State could also be on the cards for the recent Warriors recruit.

Given Lodge also has a clause in his deal with the Shaky Isles franchise for the 2023 season, he will now be able to commence conversations with his partner's father on a formal level from next Monday.

A move to his fourth NRL club has further legs, as Lodge has also spent a brief stint at Dolphin Stadium in 2017 following his sacking by the Tigers at the cessation of 2015.