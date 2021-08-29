NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 17: Kalyn Ponga of the Newcastle Knights in action during the round 22 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the North Queensland Cowboys at McDonald Jones Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has expressed his confidence in retaining superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga for the long-haul.

Fox League report recently revealed a clause in Ponga's contract that would see the final two years of his current contract expire should the Knights fail to claim their first premiership since 2001.

Currently contracted for a further three seasons, the player-option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons would only be triggered in the case of the Knights winning a premiership either this year or next.

KALYN PONGA
Fullback
Knights
2021 SEASON AVG
0.6
Tries
0.8
Try Assists
5.1
Tackle Breaks

The revelation, added to close mate Connor Watson's departure at season's end, mounted further speculation surrounding the Queenslander's future in the Hunter.

When questioned on Ponga's contractual situation, O'Brien stated he remains assured his star No.1 will look to bring success to the Knights before thinking about options elsewhere.

“I am confident that (Ponga) will stay. Just in his demeanour, what he wants,” O’Brien said on Sky Sports' Big Sports Breakfast.

NRL Rd 4 - Raiders v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 07: Kalyn Ponga of the Knights scores a try during the round four NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Stadium on June 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

“He’s stated publicly his main focus is to win a premiership in Newcastle, so I am confident. There is a real look about him at the moment.

“He wants success. I’m not sure where negotiations are at, but I’m more than confident (he will stay).”

The timing of Ponga's player options are also set to line up with the inauguration of the NRL's 17th license and a second Brisbane club.

Originally backed to be introduced for the 2023 campaign, should COVID-related delays continue, the next league side will likely join the current system the following year.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Kalyn Ponga of the Maroons passes during game one of the 2019 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on June 05, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Either way, Ponga is sure to firm as an ideal target given his contract status and ties to Queensland.

Newcastle will hope to continue their impressive retention drive this season, having already penned Bradman Best (2024), Hymel Hunt (2023), Kurt Mann (2023), Mitchell Pearce (2022), Daniel Saifiti (2026) and Jacob Saifiti (2024) to new deals.

Despite the fresh contract, Pearce has been one Knight linked to greener pastures for the future.

Despite any reports of rival interest, O'Brien also expressed his confidence in having the veteran half play out his contract and potentially beyond.

“One thing I definitely know is he’s not going anywhere next year,” O’Brien said.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Kalyn Ponga and Mitchell Pearce of the Knights looks on during the round seven NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Newcastle Knights at QCB Stadium on June 27, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

“So the teams that are talking about him are talking about the year after. I know he’s had an interrupted season, he hasn’t played a lot of footy, so that will only add a year to his career."

 