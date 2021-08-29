Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has expressed his confidence in retaining superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga for the long-haul.

A Fox League report recently revealed a clause in Ponga's contract that would see the final two years of his current contract expire should the Knights fail to claim their first premiership since 2001.

Currently contracted for a further three seasons, the player-option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons would only be triggered in the case of the Knights winning a premiership either this year or next.

The revelation, added to close mate Connor Watson's departure at season's end, mounted further speculation surrounding the Queenslander's future in the Hunter.

When questioned on Ponga's contractual situation, O'Brien stated he remains assured his star No.1 will look to bring success to the Knights before thinking about options elsewhere.

“I am confident that (Ponga) will stay. Just in his demeanour, what he wants,” O’Brien said on Sky Sports' Big Sports Breakfast.

“He’s stated publicly his main focus is to win a premiership in Newcastle, so I am confident. There is a real look about him at the moment.

“He wants success. I’m not sure where negotiations are at, but I’m more than confident (he will stay).”

The timing of Ponga's player options are also set to line up with the inauguration of the NRL's 17th license and a second Brisbane club.

Originally backed to be introduced for the 2023 campaign, should COVID-related delays continue, the next league side will likely join the current system the following year.

Either way, Ponga is sure to firm as an ideal target given his contract status and ties to Queensland.

Newcastle will hope to continue their impressive retention drive this season, having already penned Bradman Best (2024), Hymel Hunt (2023), Kurt Mann (2023), Mitchell Pearce (2022), Daniel Saifiti (2026) and Jacob Saifiti (2024) to new deals.

Despite the fresh contract, Pearce has been one Knight linked to greener pastures for the future.

Despite any reports of rival interest, O'Brien also expressed his confidence in having the veteran half play out his contract and potentially beyond.

“One thing I definitely know is he’s not going anywhere next year,” O’Brien said.

“So the teams that are talking about him are talking about the year after. I know he’s had an interrupted season, he hasn’t played a lot of footy, so that will only add a year to his career."