The Wests Tigers have confirmed a trio of youngsters have been added to their development list, while a further two names from their young core have joined the club's full-time squad ahead of pre-season preparations at Concord.

The Tigers announced on Friday that Apisalome Saukuru, Henry O'Kane and Brandon Tumeth have joined their development ranks as part of an extended squad that have already commenced training.

All three new faces are listed as second-rowers, with O'Kane, 19, the oldest among the inclusions, joining from the Holy Cross Rhinos.

Tumeth, a product from the Concord Burwood Wolves, and Hurstville United junior Saukuru will also bolster Michael Maguire's youthful forward options.

Tigers football boss and recruitment manager Warren McDonnell stated his excitement to have the trio join as part of their junior pathway.

"It’s great a great opportunity for Henry, Lomi and Brandon to sign on with Wests Tigers as development players for the 2022 season," he said.

"These players have all worked tirelessly over the past few seasons to get themselves to this position and they thoroughly deserve the opportunity to learn and grow from being in the full-time training environment."

The Tigers also announced that 2021 development players Reece Hoffman and William Kei have been promoted to the club's full-time squad.

Both listed as centres, Hoffman made his NRL debut last year in his only appearance for the Tigers, while Kei remains uncapped.