Dally M Five-eighth of the Year and South Sydney star Cody Walker has inked a new contract to remain at Redfern until the end of the 2023 season.

Walker's retention kicks off the NRL player market's new off-contract window, with players unsigned past 2022 able to discuss their futures elsewhere.

With Walker among that bracket of players, the Rabbitohs have acted swiftly in retaining their back-to-back club champion for a further 12 months.

CODY WALKER

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.4

Try Assists 0.6

Tries 117.7

Kick Metres

Walker enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2021, amassing 16 tries and assisting a further 33 in what was a stunning season for the New South Wales playmaker.

Despite the grand final loss to Penrith in September, Walker stated his excitement to continue his career in the cardinal and myrtle.

“I really happy to be extending my stay at South Sydney for another season. This is my home,” Walker told the club's website.

“I’m really excited about what is ahead for the team under ‘JD’ (Jason Demetriou) and we have some young stars coming through who are going be great players for this Club.

“I feel I have a role in helping lead this team over the next few years and I making sure these young boys have every opportunity to put their best foot forward as they start out their NRL careers.

“We came so close to achieving our goal this year and it has made us all hungrier to get that premiership success and win number 22 for the Rabbitohs.

“We have a great culture within the team and the Club, and it’s also a Club that respects our cultures outside of football.

“It’s going to be very special.”

Walker first made his NRL debut with the Bunnies in 2016, burning onto the scene as a mature-aged rookie and having an immediate impact at Souths.

The 31-year-old has since played 142 games for the Rabbitohs, recording 85 wins and scoring 68 tries in his tenure with the club.