Silly season has arrived. More than 150 players have the ability to negotiate with other clubs for 2023 from today.
From Brandon Smith to Joseph Manu, to Isaiah Papali'i and Viliame Kikau, here is the full club-by-club list of all 159 player who aren't currently contracted for 2023.
Brisbane Broncos
The Broncos have 11 players who are free to negotiate from today.
Of utmost importance to the club will be a man earmarked as a future club captain in Patrick Carrigan, while Herbie Farnworth, Keenan Palasia and Jake Turpin could be other important pieces they will try to get locked away sooner rather than later. Carrigan has been strongly linked with the Dolphins.
Full off-contract list
- Patrick Carrigan
- Herbie Farnworth
- Jamayne Isaako
- Ryan James
- Albert Kelly
- Rhys Kennedy
- David Mead
- Corey Oates
- Keenan Palasia
- Jake Turpin
- Billy Walters
Canberra Raiders
The Raiders have just eight players who aren't contracted for the 2023 season. The most important of those could prove to be Jack Wighton though, who has a player option in his favour.
Ryan Sutton has been strong and will be a priority, while Corey Harawira-Naera could be in the same boat.
Full off-contract list
- Adam Elliott
- Matt Frawley
- Corey Harawira-Naera
- Josh Hodgson
- Corey Horsburgh
- Tom Starling
- Ryan Sutton
- Jack Wighton (player option)
Canterbury Bulldogs
The Bulldogs have 11 players not on contract for 2023, and yet, none of them are screaming out as must re-sign players in the interim.
Paul Vaughan and Matt Dufty have only just arrived at the club, as has John Asiata. Brandon Wakeham is seemingly on the outer, while Jack Hetherington will be an intriguing situation to follow.
Matt Doorey is a talented youngster though who the club may make moves to lock up.
Full off-contract list
- John Asiata
- Matt Doorey
- Matt Dufty
- Raymond Faitala-Mariner
- Jack Hetherington (mutual option)
- Tui Katoa
- Max King
- Joe Stimson
- Jackson Topine
- Paul Vaughan
- Brandon Wakeham
Cronulla Sharks
Blayke Brailey, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Royce Hunt and Briton Nikora seem to be the names the Sharks will work on to lock down as quickly as possible.
The future of Wade Graham is intriguing given his running battles with concussion, while Andrew Fifita would need to take a mighty pay cut to stay in the Shire beyond 2022.
Full off-contract list
- Blayke Brailey
- Andrew Fifita
- Wade Graham
- Braden Hamlin-Uele
- Mawene Hiroti
- Royce Hunt
- Briton Nikora
- Franklin Pele
- Jack Williams
Gold Coast Titans
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is the player the Titans are desperate to lock up as quickly as possible. The Gold Coast star has reportedly already been offered an extension.
Kevin Proctor as club co-captain could be another, while youngster Treymain Spry has an enormous future in front of him.
Full off-contract list
- Aaron Booth
- Herman Ese'ese
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (player option)
- Shallin Fuller
- Esan Marsters
- Kevin Proctor
- Phillip Sami
- Treymain Spry
- Jarrod Wallace
Manly Sea Eagles
The Sea Eagles single biggest questions seem to be around Kieran Foran and Martin Taupau. Foran is ageing, but had a possibly career-best year in 2021, while Taupau is reportedly going to be cut free.
Ben Trbojevic is the other name the Sea Eagles simply must secure in a hurry. It's almost amazing it hasn't been done yet.
Full off-contract list
- Morgan Boyle
- Cade Cust
- Andrew Davey
- Manase Fainu
- Kieran Foran
- Tolutau Koula
- Karl Lawton
- Jorge Taufua
- Martin Taupau
- Ben Trbojevic
Melbourne Storm
Brandon Smith seems almost destined to leave the club following the Storm taking up Harry Grant's option for 2023.
Christian Welch, Reimis Smith and Felise Kaufusi are the other big names they will wan to sign quickly, while Isaac Lumelume and Dean Ieremia both have potential on the wing.
Full off-contract list
- Jesse Bromwich
- Tom Eisenhuth
- Bronson Garlick
- Jordan Grant
- Jack Howarth
- Dean Ieremia
- George Jennings
- Cooper Johns
- Felise Kaufusi
- Chris Lewis
- Isaac Lumelume
- Brandon Smith
- Reimis Smith
- Christian Welch
Newcastle Knights
Tyson Frizell and Kalyn Ponga both having player options to remain at the club in 2023 must be costing Knights fans and the board sleep.
If they get the duo locked up however, there are no other overly pressing issues, given Mitchell Pearce has put in a request for a release before the end of his current deal.
Full off-contract list
- Tyson Frizell (player option)
- Jirah Momoisea
- Brayden Musgrove
- Mitchell Pearce
- Kalyn Ponga (player option)
- Simi Sasagi
- Pasami Saulo
- Sauaso Sue
New Zealand Warriors
The Warriors are the least-worried club in the competition with only six players off-contract at the end of 2022.
Matthew Lodge's player option will be an intriguing one, while Wayde Egan had a super finish to 2021. Chanel Harris-Tavita has been told he won't be offered a new deal before the end of Round 6 next season and is set to go to the open market.
Full off-contract list
- Wayde Egan
- Chanel Harris-Tavita
- Matthew Lodge (player option)
- Marcelo Montoya
- Jack Murchie
- Kodi Nikorima
North Queensland Cowboys
The Cowboys have eight players off-contract. Reuben Cotter could be the future of their number nine jersey, while Ben Hampton's versatility makes him an important commodity.
It's Tom Gilbert who they should be moving heaven and earth to sign in a hurry though, with the talented workhorse likely to breakout in 2022.
Full off-contract list
- Kane Bradley
- Lachlan Burr
- Reuben Cotter
- Mitchell Dunn
- Tom Gilbert
- Ben Hampton
- Connelly Lemuelu
- Emry Pere
Parramatta Eels
The Eels have more players off-contract at the end of 2022 than anyone else. It's been heavily publicised some of the big names, while there is contract trouble currently reported with Clint Gutheron and Isaiah Papali'i.
Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Maika Sivo all have player options, which is a concern, while Reed Mahoney is rumoured to be on the way out alongside Marata Niukore.
Full off-contract list
- Jakob Arthur
- Dylan Brown (player option)
- Reagan Campbell-Gillard (player option)
- Haze Dunster
- Wiremu Greig
- Clinton Gutherson
- Oregon Kaufusi
- Reed Mahoney
- Makahesi Makatoa
- Ryan Matterson
- Marata Niukore
- Tom Opacic
- Isaiah Papali'i
- Junior Paulo
- Will Penisini
- Hayze Perham
- Maika Sivo (player option)
- Ray Stone
Penrith Panthers
The premiers have three big names still not signed for 2023, in fullback Dylan Edwards, hooker Apisai Koroisau and second-rower Viliame Kikau.
Beyond the trio, the names aren't regular first-grade members, although Lindsay Smith may have been one if not for injury. Taylan May could also become a focal point for Penrith in 2022.
Full off-contract list
- Dylan Edwards
- Matthew Eisenhuth
- Kurt Falls
- Robert Jennings
- Mitchell Kenny
- Viliame Kikau
- Apisai Koroisau
- Taylan May
- Lindsay Smith
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Jaxson Paulo has a promising future, as does Zane Bijorac, but they won't lose a great deal from their 2023 first-grade following the re-signing of half Cody Walker.
Full off-contract list
St George Illawarra Dragons
The Dragons need to rapidly turn their attention to youth with both Feagai brothers - Mathew and Max - and Jayden Sullivan all off-contract at the end of 2022.
Blake Lawrie and Jack Bird are the other two first-grade members to not be signed beyond 2022, while Jack Gosiewski, Aaron Woods and Tautau Moga were all only signed to the club recently on one-year contracts.
Full off-contract list
- Daniel Alvaro
- Jack Bird
- Billy Burns
- Poasa Faamausili
- Mathew Feagai
- Max Feagai
- Jackson Ford
- Jack Gosiewski
- Blake Lawrie
- Josh McGuire
- Tautau Moga
- Tariq Sims
- Jayden Sullivan
- Aaron Woods
Sydney Roosters
The Roosters biggest problems will be Angus Crichton and Joseph Manu, with eight players off-contract in total. Manu is seemingly gone, while the tri-colours are still a strong chance of holding Crichton.
Adam Keighran and Lachlan Lam both played big roles last year, as did Siosiua Taukeiaho, while young gun Joseph Suaalii has a two-year player option in his favour.
Full off-contract list
- Angus Crichton
- Adam Keighran
- Lachlan Lam
- Freddy Lussick
- Joseph Manu
- Joseph Suaalii (player option)
- Daniel Suluka-Fifita
- Siosiua Taukeiaho
Wests Tigers
Luciano Leilua headlines the ten-man group for the Tigers, but the club may have big problems hanging onto the second rower without bumping up his contract.
Luke Garner is reportedly off to the Manly Sea Eagles, while the Tigers will turn their attention to Jock Madden, Joe Ofahengaue and middle third leader Alex Twal.
Full off-contract list
- Luke Garner
- Asu Kepaoa
- Luciano Leilua
- Jock Madden
- Thomas Mikaele
- Joe Ofahengaue (mutual option)
- Tommy Talau
- James Tamou
- Kelma Tuilagi
- Alex Twal