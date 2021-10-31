New Zealand Warrior Chanel Harris-Tavita could be heading for the exit gates at the club.

It has previously been reported that the youngster, who was once touted as the next big thing following a stunning performance for the New Zealand under-20s team, has not yet been offered a new contract by the club.

The 22-year-old hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him in the NRL at this stage, and with injury disrupting his 2021 season, he managed just 11 appearances for Nathan Brown's side.

That has taken him to a total of 37 NRL games, and the Warriors are keen to see him play up to six games alongside the arriving Shaun Johnson in 2022 before determining whether to offer him a new contract.

That comes with enormous risk though. Harris-Tavita is allowed to negotiate with other clubs from tomorrow, and his agent, Stan Martin, who also manages Brandon Smith, has reportedly told Stuff.co.nz that is exactly what he plans on doing.

The publication reports a profile of Harris-Tavita will be sent to clubs tomorrow with calls for expressions of interest, followed by a period for contract offers.

That means the Warriors will need to act a lot sooner than Round 6 - or mid-April - to secure the services of the youngster moving forward.

The club reportedly have their eye on Cronulla Shark Luke Metcalf as a long-term option for the club in a deal which could be one of the first to fall following the November 1 deadline.

It's understood that even though recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan has left the Warriors, that won't change their opinion of Harris-Tavita and the timeline with which he may be offered a new gig at the club.

Given Harris-Tavita's future is uncertain, the Warriors have also made no effort to re-sign Kodi Nikorima or Sean O'Sullivan, with persistent rumours both of the duo could also leave the Auckland but relocated to Redcliffe-based club.

With Johnson on the wrong side of age, and struggling with injuries, it could earmark the Warriors looking at Ashley Taylor as a possible long-term option after he signed a train and trial contract with the club for the summer.

Should he fight his way into the squad, then the future of Harris-Tavita will only become murkier, should he have not found a new club by that point.

No other club have been rumoured to show interest in Harris-Tavita at this point, however, his enormous talent and an extreme lack of quality halves across the competition could ensure there will be nibbles in the coming weeks for his services from 2023.