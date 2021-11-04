The Melbourne Storm have locked in William Warbrick and Jayden Nikorima as their latest signings for the 2022 season.

First reported yesterday, Warbrick will join the Storm on a two-year contract which will see him remain in the Victorian capital until at least the end of 2023.

Warbrick is a Tokyo Olympics silver medalist after being part of the All Blacks rugby sevens squad at the most recent games. They were beaten by Fiji in the gold medal game.

A powerful ball-runner who weighs in at 100 kilograms and stands at 195 centimetres, it's understood the Storm see him as a potential replacement for Josh Addo-Carr. That is despite the signatures of Xavier Coates and Nick Meaney, as well as the growing stature of Isaac Lumelume and Dean Ieremia.

Melbourne general manager of football Frank Ponissi said the Storm think Warbrick has what it takes to make it in the NRL.

"William has some experience at playing league during his school days, so the game won’t be totally new to him," Storm General Manager – Football Frank Ponissi said.

"Once we were made aware by his management that William was seeking to make a switch away from sevens, we were immediately interested and happy to have an initial chat.

We think William has what it takes to make it in the NRL and will give him every opportunity to achieve his potential."

Nikorima joins the Storm after years out of the NRL. The half and hooker was once part of the Queensland under-18 team and played for the Junior Kangaroos, before being named in the 2015 Holden Cup Team of the Year with the Broncos.

He moved to the Roosters for a debut in 2016, but made just seven NRL appearances, before playing most of 2017 with the Wyong Roos. He failed a drug test in December of that year however and was sacked by the club.

Nikorima has since made his return through the Redcliffe Dolphins and will join the Storm system ahead of pre-season getting underway.