Former Cronulla Sharks youth captain and Samoan international Fa'amanu Brown is set for another opportunity to make it into the NRL.

The 26-year-old has previously played for the Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs, however, was limited to just 37 games across six seasons in the NRL as injury after injury struck him down.

He lost all of the 2015 season to an ACL injury and ended with three surgeries in two seasons, his form also falling amongst the injuries as he struggled to sign a new NRL contract.

It left him needing to abandon Australia and the NRL, where he moved to England to play second-tier rugby league in the country for the Featherstone Rovers after missing the 2020 season in its entirety.

Pleasingly for Brown, his 2021 season with Featherstone saw him make it unscathed through 21 games as the talent he always had came to the fore. He scored 15 tries and played a critical role in the halves and at hooker as the Rovers made it to the million-pound promotion game, eventually being beaten by Toulouse.

According to Fox Sports however, Brown has now turned his back on England and is back in Australia, with the Sydney Roosters taking a punt on the playmaker.

They have offered him a train and trial contract for the summer if reports are to believed, in a similar fashion to what Ashley Taylor has at the New Zealand Warriors. That will mean a chance at being included in the top 30 squad for 2022 exists for Brown.

Even if he made the squad, he would be behind Luke Keary, Sam Walker, Drew Hutchison and Lachlan Lam in the halves, however, could serve as a useful backup option while plying his trade for the North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup.