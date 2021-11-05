It was only a fortnight ago that Parramatta Eels' prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard was set to hit the open market, turning down his player option to remain in Western Sydney.

But how the tables have turned.

The Eels confirmed Campbell-Gillard had signed a new deal with the club on Friday, which will see him remain in Brad Arthur's side until at least the end of 2025.

Things have moved incredibly quickly for Campbell-Gillard, although his manager didn't shut down the idea of staying at Parramatta a fortnight ago, instead saying the prop would simply test the open market, which he was able to do from November 1.

R. CAMPBELL-GILLARD

Prop Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 141.5

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 1.1

Tackle Breaks

“We’ve informed Parramatta that Reagan isn’t taking up his option for 2023,” Mark Stewart said at the time.

“I want to stress there is no issue with Parramatta.

“He is grateful for all the Eels have done to resurrect his career after leaving Penrith and we will be giving Parramatta every chance to keep him because he has really enjoyed his time at the club.

“We will go to the open market and clubs will want to speak to us come November 1, which brings a second Brisbane team into the equation."

The Eels, clearly desperate to keep their star however, have offered him a new deal away from the options in his previous contract, which is believed to be $2.4 million over three years - starting in 2023.

The prop - who has now played 155 NRL games, including 41 for the Eels since joining in 2020 - has returned to prominence as one of the best in the game after falling away during his final stretch at the Penrith Panthers, where he played the first 114 games of his career.

Alongside Junior Paulo and Nathan Brown, he has created a fearsome starting middle third for the Eels. Paulo is still off-contract at the end of 2022 alongside a host of other Eels' players.

Parramatta have been widely criticised for their perceived slow movement in retaining talent, with 17 players still off-contract at the end of 2022, including some of the club's biggest stars.

Brad Arthur was recently re-signed however following plenty of conjecture surrounding his future, and it's thought the club will now move full steam ahead in attempting to retain as much talent as possible, although it seems inevitable they will lose some as the salary cap clamps down hard on the club.

Eels' general manager of football Mark O'Neill said the deal was exciting news for the club.

“I would like to congratulate Reagan and his partner Alira on his new deal which is exciting news for our Members and fans," O'Neill said.

"Reagan has connected well with everyone at our club, is a vital member of our squad and adds a level of aggression needed to compete at NRL level. We are extremely pleased that he and Alira have chosen to stay with the Eels and be part of the exciting future ahead for our Club.

He is one of the best front rowers in the NRL and loves playing in the big games."