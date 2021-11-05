Cronulla half Luke Metcalf has reportedly agreed to terms with the New Zealand Warriors for the 2023 season.

Metcalf emerged as a talented playmaker for the Sharks this season, making his debut in Round 20 and playing out the final six matches of the year.

The 22-year-old is set to compete with the likes of Nicho Hynes, Matt Moylan and Braydon Trindall for the halves duties under new coach Craig Fitzgibbon next year, who will look to steer the Sharks back toward finals action in his maiden campaign at the Shire.

Now able to assess his options with rival clubs for 2023 and beyond, Metcalf is understood to have signed with the Warriors following the expiry of his contract, according to Stuff.co.nz's David Long.

It is understood that the Warriors had desired to see Metcalf join on an immediate deal, however Fitzgibbon is reportedly keen to retain the New South Welshman for the next 12 months.

Metcalf is set to sign a two-year deal in a move across the Tasman, where he is destined to fill a void in the Warriors' playmaking stocks.

Nathan Brown will welcome the return of Shaun Johnson until the end of 2023, while former Titans halfback Ash Taylor has also joined the Warriors for 2022.

Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita is reportedly set to test the open market as he also enters the new year as an off-contract playmaker for 2023.