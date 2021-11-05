Having crossed over from his post with the Warriors, recently hired Dolphins recruiting manager, Peter O'Sullivan, has outlined the expansion side's process to filling their roster ahead of the 2023 season.

While the Moreton Bay-based side are yet to officially agree to terms with any player currently plying their trade in the NRL, the Dolphins were able to commence negotiations with out-of-contract players on the first of this month.

Speaking with SEN 1170, O'Sullivan explained that while each and every playing position under head coach Wayne Bennett still required filling, the geographically unaligned club were narrowing in on their inaugural signature.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure [on the date of their first signing], we’re going to be patient,” he said.

“I’d like to think by the end of next week we’d be reasonably close to it [signing a player].

“It might not be a huge name or whatever, but I’d like to think by the end of next week or the week after it’ll start falling into place a little bit.”

Given the league's 17th side has in the vicinity of $10 million to form their roster ahead of Round 1, 2023, multiple superstars have already been linked with the Dolphins.

Still, as their entrance into the league is still over 16-months away, O'Sullivan explained that there were still negatives associated with any of their future signings playing elsewhere next season.

“It’s a bit of the unknown, but we’ve got to back our ability to find the right player,” he expounded.

“Obviously, it can be a bit of a disadvantage (joining the league in 2023) if we sign them and they get injured (in 2022).

“But also, we might sign a young fella for $120k and by the end of the year they’re worth double.

“There’s pros and cons on both sides, but we’ll back our judgement and get the right players and the right people into the organisation."

With Bennett at the helm and O'Sullivan's pedigree in drawing talent, the Dolphins' fledgling fanbase should remain upbeat rather than concerned that a tortoise-like approach has been opted for.